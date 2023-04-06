Ryan McHugh confirms he will miss Donegal’s summer campaign due to injury and work

Injured Donegal player Ryan McHugh watches on at Box-It Athletic Grounds in Armagh early last month. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Conor Breslin

The situation on the Donegal GAA front has gone from bad to worse after Ryan McHugh left the Tír Chonaill senior panel on the eve of the Ulster championship.