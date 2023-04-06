Ryan McHugh confirms he miss will Donegal's summer campaign due to injury and work

The situation on the Donegal GAA front has gone from bad to worse after Ryan McHugh left the Tír Chonaill senior panel on the eve of the Ulster championship.

The influential wing-back and 2014 Young Footballer of the Year confirmed to Donegal Daily this morning that he will miss the 2023 championship due to work commitments abroad.

McHugh hails from one of the most successful GAA families in Donegal history, with his father Martin, uncle James and older brother Mark – who is currently the assistant manager of the Roscommon senior team – all recipients of the Sam Maguire Cup and All-Star winners in the half-forward line.

Martin became the county’s first multiple All-Star winner and first Footballer of the Year winner in 1992 when the Tír Chonaill men captured their first All-Ireland.

The Kilcar native was unlikely to feature in the Ulster SFC quarter-final meeting with Down later this month as he continues to recover from injury.

He has not been present for the Donegal side yet this year in a season that saw the senior team win only one league match out of a possible seven and their manager Paddy Carr resign on March 22 – five months into his role.

While McHugh was unlikely to play a leading role in Donegal’s quest to capture their first Ulster title since 2019 due to his injury, his absence will be felt later in the campaign with Donegal almost guaranteed at least three further games in the Sam Maguire round-robin series.

Donegal captain and Kilcar teammate Patrick McBrearty is also currently absent after suffering a hamstring injury in their NFL round two defeat to Tyrone in Omagh.

McHugh has been an ever-present figure in the Donegal panel since making his championship debut against Down in the Ulster semi-final in 2013. Since then he has been an All-Star winner in 2016 and ’18. He won three Ulster SFC crowns and played in the 2014 All-Ireland final, which Donegal lost to Kerry.

Speaking to Donegal Daily, McHugh confirmed: “I have got a job offer to go travelling for a few months and was something I couldn’t turn down.

“The fact then I’m injured and couldn’t play for another five or six weeks anyway.”

On Sunday fortnight, Donegal will face Down in Newry in the opening round of the Ulster SFC.