Ryan McHugh confirms he miss will Donegal's summer campaign due to injury and work

Injured Donegal player Ryan McHugh watches on at Box-It Athletic Grounds in Armagh early last month. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Injured Donegal player Ryan McHugh watches on at Box-It Athletic Grounds in Armagh early last month. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Conor Breslin

The situation on the Donegal GAA front has gone from bad to worse after Ryan McHugh left the Tír Chonaill senior panel on the eve of the Ulster championship.

The influential wing-back and 2014 Young Footballer of the Year confirmed to Donegal Daily this morning that he will miss the 2023 championship due to work commitments abroad.

