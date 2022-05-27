Ryan Houlihan will start for Kildare against Dublin in the Leinster final

KILDARE hopes of causing a Leinster football earthquake have been boosted by the return to fitness of key defender Ryan Houlihan.

The Moorefield clubman has been named in his customary corner-back role for Saturday’s Leinster SFC decider against a Dublin team seeking to eclipse their own milestone by making it 12 provincial titles on the bounce.

Houlihan was forced to sit out Kildare’s win over Westmeath, who exposed some glaring defensive gaps even as the Lilies deservedly advanced with a three-point victory.

When asked after the semi-final about the player’s likely availability, manager Glenn Ryan replied: “We'll have a look at him over the next few days and see how he's going … if he's 100 percent he'll play and, if he's not, well that's why we try to build up a panel.”

Based on this evening’s team announcement, which sees his return at the expense of Mike Joyce, the presumption is that he’ll be ready to start against the Dubs.

Houlihan had been in outstanding form during Kildare’s league campaign before succumbing to injury in the last round against Mayo. He returned in time for their SFC opener against Louth and was excelling in Tullamore that day before suffering another setback in the closing stages.

KILDARE (SFC v Dublin) – M Donnellan; M O’Grady (capt), S Ryan, R Houlihan; T Archbold, J Murray, K Flynn; K Feely, K O’Callaghan; A Beirne, B McCormack, P Cribbin; D Kirwan, D Flynn, J Hyland.

