Ruthless Kerry step closer to league final after putting Monaghan to sword in Inniskeen

David Clifford of Kerry shoots to score his side's second goal despite the attention of Kieran Duffy of Monaghan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A ruthless Kerry performance in Inniskeen put them firmly on track for an Allianz League Division 1 final as they crushed Monaghan in the second half.

The scoreline flatters the home side somewhat as they scored the last 1-4, Kerry failing to score after substitute Stephen O'Brien's 61st minute point.

But Kerry thoughts by that stage had already turned to home after a third successive league win.

Inevitably there will be much focus on Monaghan's concession of two of the three second half goals as it left Rory Beggan's roaming tactic gravely exposed.

Beggan's wandering has had its success in recent years but here it backfired badly and while it didn't ultimately decide it, it will potentially shake Monaghan confidence in it.

Kerry were already cruising through David Clifford's first goal just after half-time when a Darren Hughes pass to Beggan, 80 metres from his own goal, was intercepted by Sean O'Shea and he spotted the opportunity to put in a ball between Clifford his marker Kieran Duffy. Clifford won that battle and tapped into an empty net for a nine-point cushion, 2-8 to 0-5.

And there was further trouble for the Monaghan goalkeeper, though this time not as pointed, when Jack Barry claimed a kick-out from Shane Ryan, transferred quickly to Sean O'Shea on 59 minutes and with Beggan off his line again he knocked it over from about 20 metres.

Kerry's movement was at time frightening and Tony Brosnan used the space they created to score three points.

The damage was done though by half-time when Kerry led by 0-7 to 0-4 after playing against that strong wind.

Monaghan had started well with two points from Kieran Hughes (mark) and Duffy who for a while looked like he would outscore his much vaunted opponent in a half.

But by the 20th minute even that little milestone was gone as Clifford, taking from Diarmuid O'Connor, a growing presence in the game, evened it up at 0-3 each.

Briefly Monaghan went ahead again through Dessie Ward but they just couldn't find a way to get shots off against a supremely well organised Kerry defence, at the heart of which Tadhg Morley was outstanding.

Kerry momentum grew through O'Connor and the two Cliffords with Paudie fisting both points and David adding a free after he himself was fouled.

As the half progressed Kerry controlled possession better and forced Monaghan into errors that had an advanced Beggan having to scramble back far to often.

Monaghan got a consolation penalty call near the end when Morley was adjudged to have handled on the ground and Conor McManus obliged from the spot.

But this was another reminder that Kerry are in the hurry this year to make up for lost time.

Scorers:

Kerry: D Clifford 2-3 (0-2fs), S O'Shea 1-2 (0-2f) T Brosnan 0-3, P Clifford 0-2, P Geaney G Crowley, D O'Connor, S O'Brien all 0-1

Monaghan: C McManus 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-3fs) K Hughes 0-3 (2fs,1m), M Bannigan 0-2, D Ward, K Duffy, A Woods, F Kelly all 0-1 each

TEAMS –

KERRY – S Ryan: D Casey, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; G Crowley, T Morley, B O Bealaoich; D O'Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O'Shea, A Spillane; T Brosnan, D Clifford, P Clifford

Subs: D O'Donoghue for Casey (h-t), S O'Brien for Spillane (38), G O'Sullivan for Crowley (53), J Savage for P Clifford (59), P Geaney for D Clifford (59)

MONAGHAN – R Beggan; C Boyle, K Duffy, R Wylie; S Hanratty, D Ward, K Lavelle; D Hughes, N Kearns; A Woods, M Bannigan, C Walshe; S Carey, C McManus, K Hughes.

Subs: K O'Connell for Hanratty (h-t), F Kelly for Walshe (h-t), G Mohan for D Hughes (49), J Mealiff for Lavelle (54), A Mulligan for Carey (60), D McElearney for Ward (67, head)

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon)