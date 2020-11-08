'Rusty' Down rally to blitz Erne men and set up last four Cavan showdown

HEADING into this game at Brewster Park it might have felt like the ultimate set-up for an ambush for Down, but it didn’t transpire anything like that as they hit 1-7 to 0-2 in response from half-time to the 73rd minute to blitz a raw Fermanagh team.

A county like Fermanagh with the smallest playing population in the country needs every player committing to the cause, but for a variety of reasons, they were down eight players from the team that last played in championship football. With such a turnover, they cannot compete.

That Down were well held in the first half was testament to their rustiness, with just one game in the league against Louth before this when they fielded a shadow squad.

Ropey

“I sort of knew the last few weeks since we got back together that things were going really well in training. Now, you don’t know if that’s going to work out until you start playing a match so I knew the start of the game would be ropey enough and there would be a period of the game to settle in,” acknowledged Down manager Paddy Tally (pictured).

“Because it is the Ulster Championship, you are away from home, a fairly young team coming together and they hadn’t played together as a group in a competitive situation.”

For the first 40 minutes there was nothing to choose between them. Then captain Caolan Mooney escaped the marking of Darragh McGurn to carve out the space for Daniel Guinness to square to Donal O’Hare who palmed to the net to leave them 1-8 to 0-8 up. From that point on, Down’s chests puffed out and Fermanagh’s challenge fell off a cliff. Barry O’Hagan had a man-of-the-match performance, lacing over points off either foot, while they have a real flavour of quality to their substitutes’ bench.

“You do need people to step up on these days, Caolan’s run was fantastic, he had the awareness to look for Donal at the back post and he finished it well,” said Tally.

“That game was going to be so hard to win, I felt it could go right down to the wire, but the goal definitely made the difference and it took Caolan’s run to do this.

“I wasn’t really annoyed at the players (at half-time) because you have to be patient the likes of today because they haven’t played together and you have to allow for that wee bit of rustiness or lack of match practice, or the fact they hadn’t played together.”

His opposite number Ryan McMenamin, the man he trained to an All-Ireland title in 2003 with Tyrone, has had a chastening opening season to inter-county management.

At the start of the year the team trialled a new attacking approach and while it yielded a notable win over Roscommon in the league, they failed badly in games against Armagh and Cavan pre-lockdown.

They also had a high number of players infected with Covid-19, and there is a definite sense of a rebuild job on, with three teenagers in goalkeeper Seán McNally, corner-back Luke Flanagan and wing-back Josh Largo Ellis all making Championship debuts.

“It was tough going, our mistakes,” said McMenamin. “And we were flat in the second half, we didn’t have any bite. At this level the crowd can be a factor, it is a bit funny having no crowd at championship matches, it felt like a friendly. Their first three attacks they scored three frees. It is a recurring theme all year.”

Down now face a Cavan side who are heading into their fifth game in five weeks in the Ulster semi-final.

Scorers:

Fermanagh: T Corrigan 0-5 (4f, 1m); C Corrigan, D McGurn, C Jones, D Teague, P McCusker 0-1 each.

Down: D O’Hare 1-4 (3f); B O’Hagan 0-4; J Johnston, C Mooney, R Johnston 0-2 each; C Quinn 0-1.

TEAMS -

FERMANAGH – S McNally 7; J Cassidy 8, K Connor 6, L Flanagan 7; JL Ellis 7, J McMahon 6, C McManus 6; R O’Callaghan 5, E Donnelly 6; C Corrigan 6, D McGurn 6, A Breen 5; S McGullion 6, T Corrigan 8, D McCusker 7.

Subs: C Jones for McGullion (33-35, blood sub), D Teague for Breen (h-t), S Cassidy for O’Callaghan (h-t), K O’Donnell for McManus (52m, blood sub), R Jones for McMahon (58), C Jones for C Corrigan (65), P McCusker for D McCusker (65).

DOWN – R Burns 7; P Fegan 7, P Murdock 7, P Laverty 7; G Collins 5, K McKernan 6, D Guinness 8; C Mooney 8, J Flynn 7; B O’Hagan 9, P Devlin 7, C Poland 8; J Johnston 7, D O’Hare 8, C Doherty 7. Subs: L Kerr for Devlin (45), C Quinn for O’Hare (47), R Johnston for Poland (58), J Guinness for O’Hagan (65), C McCartan for McKernan (67).

REFEREE - B Cassidy (Derry)

