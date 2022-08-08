It is a reflection of the status of the Mayo senior football team that even after an eight-point defeat to Kerry that marked their exit from the championship in June, the local interest in replacing the departed manager James Horan is so high.

When the deadline closed last Friday week, four candidates had ‘expressed an interest’, to use that phrase, in taking forward a team still with significant appeal, even if they drifted further from the mountain top this year that they are continually striving to reach.

Four candidates making it known that they are interested in being the next manager is a healthy development for Mayo football, as are the number of external figures that are willing to serve on the respective backroom teams.

What other managerial race has ever covered all four provinces when it has come to the component parts of those groups vying for the position? And what other race plays out as publicly as this one? Only Kerry really.

In terms of past inter-county experience, Kevin McStay’s team has most. McStay was of course Roscommon manager for three years between 2016 and 2018 when they won a Connacht title and with Liam McHale by his side.

The pair, brothers-in-law, were together on the sideline when St Brigid’s got over the line to win an All-Ireland club title in 2013. They’re a management team in their own right but by joining forces with two-thirds of Mayo’s management team that was in place prior to Horan’s second coming, they have presented an even stronger hand.

As manager for three years, Stephen Rochford got Mayo closer to an All-Ireland title than than anyone, twice losing All-Ireland finals, one a replay, by a point to Dublin in the midst of their five-in-a-row drive.

In terms of performance, 2017 would be recognised as Mayo’s best among all the disappointing finals they have had to endure since 1951.

With him then was Donie Buckley who has since spent two years with Monaghan but is back now pitching in with what could potentially be a fourth different Mayo manager. As much as Mayo are obsessed with the pursuit, it seems so too is this Kerryman. Damien Mulligan, manager of the Belmullet team that surprised everyone to reach last year’s Mayo final, which they lost to Knockmore, is also on board.

McStay had suggested when he parted company with Roscommon in 2018 that he wouldn’t take up an inter-county job again and since then he has been a prominent media figure through his analysis with RTÉ and the ‘Irish Times’.

He has also had the experience of losing out to Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly for the job in 2014 after believing he was the only candidate when he conducted an interview, a process he said hung around “like a bad smell” for a long time afterwards.

With that in mind and with his media involvement, there was a far easier option ahead for him. So to make the decision to take himself off the benches on level seven in the Hogan Stand and back down to the sideline where the air is a lot thinner is admirable, especially in the knowledge that his case may not be successful at the second time of asking. For Rochford and Buckley, there are risks too in going back but, like Horan, John Maughan, Pat Holmes and John O’Mahony before them, ones they are clearly prepared to take.

Knockmore’s back-to-back Mayo successes have had Ray Dempsey at the helm and his success in developing young players has been noteworthy. Dempsey has past inter-county experience too as Mayo’s minor manager when they contested All-Ireland finals in 2008 and 2009. He is the only one of the four candidates whose backroom team is not common knowledge, though there was some initial speculation about some high-profile figures from other counties possibly being involved.

Mike Solan is Mayo’s last All-Ireland-winning manager, having guided the U-21s to success in 2016. That team forms the core of the senior team now and as manager of the U-20s when they lost the All-Ireland final two years later, he is well positioned to take on a role he was overlooked for, having been the initial frontrunner four years ago when Horan was appointed.

He has Armagh’s Aidan O’Rourke, who has had involvement with Louth as manager and his own native county, Down and Kildare as an assistant, while Eamonn O’Hara, who has had much success with the Tourlestrane club in the past, is also signed up with Shrule’s Mark Ronaldson and Ballinrobe’s Alan Murphy providing a further local angle.

Declan Shaw is the only candidate to make a public expression about his interest, doing an interview with the ‘Mayo News’ podcast to set out his vision. For some that was a strange move, but why? What harm is there in a candidate engaging the public through the media with his views on what direction he thinks it should go?

Ultimately, the board and its committee will make judgments but whether they like it or not, public opinion can always be a useful gauge.

Shaw will have the former Dublin footballer and outgoing coach to Tipperary Paddy Christie on his backroom team along with Dessie Sloyan, manager to the Sligo U-20 team that won this year’s Connacht title, former Mayo footballer Richie Feeney, a Castlebar Mitchels clubmate and another experienced club coach, Cormac Rowland from Lahardane, involved.

The Mayo board have been in no hurry, it seems, to push this process on, only late last week coming up with a six-man interview committee that will comprise board members Séamus Tuohy (chairman), Valerie Murphy (treasurer), Ronan Kirrane (assistant secretary) and South Mayo Board chairman Mike King as well as Pat O’Donnell, who has a business background and is a Cáirde Mhaigheo committee member and Seán Silke, the former Galway All-Ireland-winning hurler who has a background in human resources and was involved in the three-man committee that recommended Páraic Duffy to replace Liam Mulvihill as GAA director-general 15 years ago.

It’s six weeks since Horan stepped down but the board’s commitment is to have a new management team in place for the start of the club championships in September.

As ever, it seems, the detail and scrutiny around the steps being taken and those involved is enormously high and very much in the public domain. People care.

Which is always much better than when they don’t as far too many counties can testify.