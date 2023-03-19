Rugby is no longer relying on ladies’ football to produce players, the next step is to close the gap to the best

There’s a scene in the dystopian 2012 movie, The Hunger Games, which captures the fear felt by the citizens of the fictional nation of Panem during the reaping, an annual lottery that decides who will be the next participants of the games to be pitted against each other in a battle to the death. Effie Trinket, the misguided character played by Elizabeth Banks, utters the famous line, “May the odds be ever in your favour.”

March has become the month of the reaping of the LGFA by women’s Australian rules football clubs. Over the last number of years, it’s around this time that the list of players taking up contracts in the AFLW slowly begins to emerge. Thankfully players aren’t being sent to their deaths in Australia, far from it in fact, but many club and county teams around the country are left with a few puncture wounds to repair and plenty of worry around what superstar is going to leave next.

The AFLW aren’t the first sporting body to reap the rewards of the groundwork carried out within the LGFA’s structures. There was a time when the blood would drain from the faces of players and management if rugby was mentioned in a ladies’ football dressing room. We lived in constant fear of losing our top players to the international set up.

As recently as January of this year, blood pressures skyrocketed again as it was widely reported that the IRFU were close to agreeing a contract with Vikki Wall. Thankfully for the LGFA the rumours turned out to be false, with the player confirming there had not been any negotiations.

Historically, there has been a strong crossover between the two codes, the IRFU recruited heavily from the LGFA for their sevens and 15s teams for a number of years.

​When Greg McWilliams named his Ireland squad in February for the Women’s Six Nations, it marked a positive milestone in the development of the sport in this country. The 32 players included are recognised as rugby players, not ‘former Gaelic footballers.’ Aside from Sam Monaghan and Fiona Tuite, who lined out at underage level for Meath and Dublin respectively, the majority of squad members have chosen rugby from a young age, as opposed to having made a switch.

The IRFU have a significant amount of work to do to ensure future Ireland teams are given the equity required to compete for honours at the top level, but it seems like the structures that have been put in place recently are working and aims and objectives are gradually being met.

The strong connection with ladies’ football has existed for a significant period. As far back as 1998 the great Sue Ramsbottom of Laois played rugby for Ireland 10 years into her inter-county career. The number of players crossing over increased significantly between 2010 and 2015 when it was common practice for the IRFU to send scouts to Gaelic football matches in the hope of recruiting players. Ireland’s best performance at a World Cup came in 2014 when they finished fourth, defeating a New Zealand team in search of their fourth title in a row. The previous year Ireland had won the Six Nations, Triple Crown and Grand Slam, and in 2015 they repeated their 2013 championship success, winning the competition on score difference over an exceptional French side.

Those squads responsible for that golden era were backboned by former GAA players. Nora Stapleton, Claire Molloy, Jenny Murphy, Maz Reilly, Larissa Muldoon, Jackie Shields and Niamh Briggs had all been established inter-county stars and played a significant role in those successes. Lindsay Peat, Hannah Tyrrell, Mairead Coyne, Eliza Downey, Lousie Galvin and Kim Flood followed, some taking sabbaticals from their GAA commitments and returning at a later stage.

​While GAA players have helped to bring short-term success to women’s rugby in the past, the groundwork and future proofing of the sport was put in place by players who had dedicated their lives to rugby. The TG4 documentary Rugbaí na mBán: Ag Briseadh Tríd, aired in January, told the remarkable 30-year story of Irish women’s rugby. A wonderful and emotional documentary, we learned how players fought for years for opportunity, success, recognition, and to inspire the next generation to take up the sport.

Lynne Cantwell, with 86 is Ireland’s most capped female player, tells a story of resilience that was required during very bleak years for the sport in this country. She, along with the likes of Fiona Coghlan, ensured there was an Irish rugby team when things were at a very low ebb and those players would have been forgiven for walking away. It was fitting that they got to experience the highs of the Six Nations successes and the achievement of ranking as a top five team in the world because they were the ones who built the foundations for success.

Next Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Wales will begin a new era for women’s rugby in Ireland following the independent reviews last year. New structures and improved pathways for young players carries with them a new responsibility to improve the sport as a whole.

But it’s important to acknowledge that there is much less reliance on talent from other codes and little appetite for short-term success. Hopefully there is a determination to begin a sustainable journey to close the huge gap that exists to the full-time professionals in England, New Zealand and France.

As these young players attempt to navigate the international scene and stand on their own two feet in the heat of battle, rugby will continue on its journey as an independent sport and hopefully the LGFA will implement a strategy to stem the flow of players to the AFLW too as the fans continue to anxiously live through the reaping of 2023.