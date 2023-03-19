| 2.9°C Dublin

Rugby is no longer relying on ladies’ football to produce players, the next step is to close the gap to the best

Standing on their own feet

There has always been a strong crossover from Gaelic football to rugby. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

There has always been a strong crossover from Gaelic football to rugby. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Nadine Doherty

There’s a scene in the dystopian 2012 movie, The Hunger Games, which captures the fear felt by the citizens of the fictional nation of Panem during the reaping, an annual lottery that decides who will be the next participants of the games to be pitted against each other in a battle to the death. Effie Trinket, the misguided character played by Elizabeth Banks, utters the famous line, “May the odds be ever in your favour.”

March has become the month of the reaping of the LGFA by women’s Australian rules football clubs. Over the last number of years, it’s around this time that the list of players taking up contracts in the AFLW slowly begins to emerge. Thankfully players aren’t being sent to their deaths in Australia, far from it in fact, but many club and county teams around the country are left with a few puncture wounds to repair and plenty of worry around what superstar is going to leave next.

