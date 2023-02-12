Ruairí McCullagh steers Omagh CBS to fifth MacRory Cup title

Captain Eoin McElholm lifts the trophy after Omagh CBS's victory in the MacRory Cup final. Photo: Press Eye

Omagh CBS secured their fifth MacRory Cup title after defeating Holy Trinity Cookstown 0-16 to 1-6 in the all-Tyrone decider in Healy Park, despite getting off to a terrible start.

Liam Lawn scythed through the centre of their defence and side-footed the ball to the net after just six minutes. But last year’s beaten finalists Holy Trinity Cookstown couldn’t take advantage of their early four-point lead and it was Omagh that injected the pace into the game to lead by 0-9 to 1-3 at the break.

Ruairí McCullagh opened Omagh’s account from a free immediately after the goal and he went on to score four more points in the opening half, with Cookstown failing to register a score after Cormac Devlin’s point in the 17th minute.

Omagh hit the next four points inside four minutes and from then on they were in control.

Jack Martin tapped over a free early in the second half to reduced Omagh’s lead to two points and there was still those two between the teams (0-11 to 1-6) at the end of the third quarter.

However, Omagh controlled the final quarter, pulling further clear with scores from Conor Owens (two), Liam Óg Mossey, Charlie Donnelly and captain Eoin McElholm, with Thomas Heagney picking up player of the match.

Omagh CBS – R McCullagh 0-5 (4f), C Owens 0-4 (2f), T Haigney, L Óg Mossey (1m), E McElholm 0-2 each, Charlie Donnelly 0-1. Holy Trinity: L Lawn 1-0, J Martin 0-3 (3f), Conor Devlin, B Hampsey, R Quinn (1f) 0-1 each.

Omagh CBS – C McAneney, N Ferry, B McMenamin, S Kerr, Caolán Donnelly, C Daly, T Haigney, E Donaghy, Charlie Donnelly, C Watson, E McElholm (c), L McCullagh, R McCullagh, C Owens, L óg Mossey. Subs: D McCallum for L McCullagh (42), N McCarney for C Watson (49)

Holy Trinity – R Dillon, M Donnelly, L Cullen, Conor Devlin, R Nelis, B Hampsey, S McCann, R McHugh (c), J Martin, Conan Devlin, Cormac Devlin, HJ Cunningham, R Quinn, M McElhatton, L Lawn. Subs: J Concannon for R Nelis (42), S Hughes for M Donnelly (46)

REF – M McNally (Monaghan)