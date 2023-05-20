Ruairi McCann double inspires Antrim to Tailteann Cup win at Wexford

Antrim 2-15 Wexford 0-14

Two second half goals within two minutes from full-forward Ruairi McCann inspired Antrim to an eventual comfortable seven point victory over Wexford in their Tailteann Cup second round senior football clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Wexford had shown enough through the opening period, with some splendid flowing football, to suggest they were capable of backing up their draw with Fermanagh, but they were total eclipsed through the second period by a now dominant Antrim outfit, who restricted the homeside to just three second half points.

Wexford had been the better of the two sides through the opening twenty minutes at the end of which they led by five points, 0-9 to 0-4, but it was Antrim who finished the half strongest with some well taken scores, giving them the confidence to go on and dominate the remainder of the game.

Liam Coleman and Paraic Hughes gave the homeside the ideal start with two points inside the opening three minutes. They went on to add further points through Hughes, Mark Rossiter and Kevin O'Grady, while Antrim managed two points in between from Marc Jordan and Dominic McEnhill to remain in touch.

Wexford then had a dominant spell with Michael Furlong, Rossiter and O'Grady adding further points and by the twentieth minute they had stretched into a 0-9 to 0-4 lead.

Antrim responded in the lead up to the break as Conor Stewart became dominant in midfield, finishing the half with points through Michael Byrne 45 and free, Patrick Finnegan and two from McEnhill to reduce the deficit but it was Wexford who still led 0-11 to 0-9 at the interval.

Antrim managed to maintain the momentum on the resumption but one still had to wait until the 43rd minute for the opening second half score. Antrim's Patrick Finnegan spread a delightful long ball towards the homesides goal which was fielded by full-forward Ruairi McCann who rifled a tremendous shot to the net from twelve metres.

Clearly rocked by this setback, Wexford were still recovering when McCann, two minutes later, got on the end of a delightful move to beat keeper Darragh Brooks with a well placed shot to the corner of the net, giving his side a 2-9 to 0-11 lead.

Diligent defending from Antrim helped shut out the Wexford attack who had to wait until the forty-seventh minute for their opening second half score a Ben Brosnan point, but it was evident they faced a real struggle to haul themselves back into contention.

The pressure continued from the visitors and it was only excellent saves from keeper Brooks that denied them further goals, but in the end they have managed to put back to back victories.

Wexford: D Brooks (1f, 1, 45), M Furlong, P Hughes, K O'Grady, B Brownan (1f), M Rossiter 0-2 each; L Coleman, M Rossitger 0-1 each.

Antrim: R McCann 2-0; D McEnhill (5f) 0-8; M Byrne(2f, 2, 45s) 0-4; P Finnegan 0-2; M Jordan 0-1.

Wexford: D Brooks, B Molloy, P Hughes, M Furlong; E Porer, G Malone, C Walsh; L Coleman, N Hughes; C Carty, E Nolan, K O'Grady; R Brooks, M Rossiter, B Brosnan. Subs: R Waters for P Hughes (inj. 11); J Tubritt for R Brooks (49), C Kinbsella for Brosnan (49), D Lyons for Walsh (54), S Nolan for Waters (61).

Antrim:M Byrne; R Boyle, P Healy, P McCormick; P McBride, J Finnegan, D McAleese; C Hynds, C Stewart; P Finnegan, A Loughran, R McCann; M Jordan, R McCann (St. Mary's), D McEnhill. Subs: D Lynch for Healy (58), O Eastwood for Loughran (65), O Doherty for Finnegan (66), C Hiuggins for Jordan (69).

Referee: D Marnane (Cork).