RTÉ change up All-Ireland final replay TV panel as Joe Brolly misses out

RTÉ have changed up their TV panel for Saturday's All-Ireland final replay between Dublin and Kerry, with Joe Brolly the pundit to miss out.

RTÉ have changed up their TV panel for Saturday's All-Ireland final replay between Dublin and Kerry, with Joe Brolly the pundit to miss out.

Brolly featured alongside Dublin legend Ciaran Whelan and Kerry great Pat Spillane for the drawn game, but came in for criticism for his half-time comments about referee David Gough.

The Meath official sent off Jonny Cooper for a second yellow card late in the first half, with Brolly strongly disagreeing with the decision and saying that Gough was influenced by pre-match comments from former Kerry players and managers.

Former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford will take Brolly's place on the panel, with Whelan and Spillane appearing once again.

Joanne Cantwell will present the show while Ger Canning and Kevin McStay are on commentary duty.

On RTÉ Radio 1, Jacqui Hurley and Darren Frehill will be joined by Alan Brogan, Conor McManus and Colm Cooper on analysis while Darragh Maloney and Oisin McConville will provide the commentary.

On the post-match highlights show, The Saturday Game, starting at 10pm, Des Cahill will look back on the action with Colm O'Rourke, Sean Cavanagh and Tomás Ó Sé.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors