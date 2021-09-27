Royals create new position as McEntee set to remain for sixth season

Meath have appointed Barry Horgan to the newly-created role of general manager of age grade football in the county while Andy McEntee is expected to remain on as manager for a sixth season.

The Royals have appointed Horgan as they look to build on the momentum created by underage sides in recent years that has seen them take three of the last four Leinster minor titles, and four of the last five when the inaugural U17 is taken into account. The 2021 minor group also secured All-Ireland honours earlier this month.

That success is yet to translate to the U20 grade but it is hoped Horgan’s appointment will help the county's best young talent realise their potential and prepare young players for senior football.

A Dublin native, Horgan has been based in Australia for several years and is a former strength and conditioning coach with Super Rugby side ACT Brumbies and has also worked for the Australian Institute of Sport as a Performance Scientist. He will join the Royals later this year.

Horgan, who has also held a number of roles within the GAA, will be charged with developing pathways for Meath players from U13 to the U20 grade. Meath stressed that the appointment would support their current coaching and games staff and comes as part of a strategy to improve the existing football structures

“Ultimately the success of our Academy pathway is the pipeline of talent that is delivered through to our Senior football team,” Meath chairman John Kavanagh said.

“The recent underage wins, and the implementation of our strategy, will aid and support this process. Barry Horgan’s appointment is integral to achieving this.”

It’s another boost for the county that picked up All-Ireland titles on consecutive weekends when the senior ladies completed their incredible ascent through the ranks of their code, adding to the success of the minors. However, Meath did hit choppy waters when U20 manager Bernard Flynn stepped down in the build-up to championship in a row over access to players who were also involved in the senior side.

The Royals have also secured a new line of funding. Along with existing main sponsor Devenish Nutrition and the Brennan family, Meath officials have secured the support of Navan based couple Noel and Valerie Moran. They hit the headlines in 2019 when they sold their London based payments business for €327 million. They have since turned their attention to jumps racing, amongst other things, and have established their base at Bective Stud, an 180 acre facility outside Navan, and they have now thrown their weight behind Meath football.

As part of the new arrangement, the Bective stud logo will appear on the front of Meath underage jerseys and will also feature on the senior shirts in the 2022 season.

The Royals have also made further appointments with John McCarthy (2020 Minor Manager) to take charge of the U20 squad for the 2022 and '23 seasons. Former senior manager Colm Coyle will join his back-room team along with Sean Kelly.

Cathal Ó Bric, who steered Meath to a dramatic All-Ireland minor final win over Tyrone earlier this month, will take over the county’s ‘post-minor’ squad for a two year period with the aim of keeping those players who do not graduate directly into the U20 side in the system. The county will confirm their new minor manager shortly.

Meanwhile, McEntee’s tenure looks set to continue into the third year of his current arrangement and sixth season in total. The Royals missed out on promotion back to division one when losing to Kildare in Newbridge while running Dublin close in a Leinster SFC semi-final.