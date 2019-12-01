Roy Curtis: 'The shock couldn't be more acute had Molly Malone turned up in Killarney to announce her defection to Kerry'

Jim Gavin is the mortal who chiselled deathless carvings on Croke Park's rectangle of green; the author of an epic poem, Homeric in scale, a gilded, word-perfect Odyssey that will endure long beyond the last breaths of all those who stood on Hill 16 to bear euphoric witness.

Dublin's dream-making Caesar, the stoic, selfless baron of ceaseless high achievement, an expedition leader who placed a first human footprint in virgin five-in-a-row snow.

He sits on the promontory of brilliant conquest, his winning percentage dwarfing even those of the very best of his peers, a candidate for the greatest leader Irish sport, Irish life has known.

A flyboy by profession, he piloted his once-in-a-lifetime team beyond the trackless clouds, on a celestial trajectory, one that, time and again, touched the heavens.

No songs or stories can overplay the joy, pride and sense of all-together now wonder he brought to his native town, the manner in which he ensured the 2013-2019 days of thunder will be forever recalled as Dublin in the rare oul' times.

Disbelief

For the years he and his team towered over the sporting landscape, they lit up the summer coliseum like an out-of-season Christmas market.

As dusk fell on the old city last night, there hung a fug of disbelief, a stop all the clocks sense of anguish.

The shock, the thunderbolt sense of consternation, could hardly be any more acute if Molly Malone, herself, had turned up in Killarney to announce her defection to Kerry.

Gavin, Dublin's sun king, the city's harbour light, departs the stage with a jolt so earth-shakingly convulsive it may attract the attention of seismologists.

He leaves a behind a vacuum, a mammoth, yawning void into which would fit ten Croke Parks.

September's brush against the highest rung of accomplishment – an All-Ireland five-in-a-row that extended his major trophy tally to 18 in seven seasons – had seemed a natural point to jump off the carousel.

But, as October spilled into November, the master choreographer had seemed up for at least one more dance.

In our recent conversations, there was no indication that he was losing the sharpest edge of his desire.

At a Friends of Dublin Football fundraiser in Leopardstown five weeks ago he spoke of how he was busily planning for January's opening Division One fixture of 2020 against Kerry.

Already it seemed the reserves of ambition were replenishing.

And so, Hill 16 exhaled a collective sigh of relief. The Gavin Supremacy was a story declining to meet its back cover.

Yet, now, just like that, in a move which has left even his own players stunned, his luminary presence is lost. It feels as sudden and bewildering as a plane falling out of the sky.

With a trademark absence of ceremony, not even a whisper of self-congratulation, he bids farewell to arms, goes quietly into the night.

His humility - a quality that seeps from a team of high achievers who were there fame so lightly - endured until the end.

Gavin was not only the architect-in-chief of a mighty empire, he deployed the eco-friendly building materials of romance, dignity and class in his construction.

Never taking a cent in remuneration, he was wedded to the notion of volunteerism, of parish, city and county identity.

He was the very definition of selflessness.

In the confusion, a riot of speculation is whipped into life.

Why now? Will Stephen Cluxton follow, the field-marshal departing in the wake of the five-star general with whom he had developed an unbreakable bond?

Is Dessie Farrell next man in or could Pat Gilroy return?

And, critically, how completely might Gavin's advance into the departure lounge transform the rules of engagement?

One old Kerry giant texted me as the news broke to ask how much it costs to hire an open top bus in late August.

Gavin's moving on has infused the challengers with hope. Football's undisputed superpower have decommissioned the most powerful weapon in their nuclear arsenal.

At the very least there is a dimming of old certainties.

The prince of the city gifted Dublin an endless loop of reeling in the years memories, a storehouse of unforgettable days in the company of Mayo and Tyrone, and, critically, the reimposing of a sustained authority over their ancient fellow aristocrats in Green and Gold.

Gavin's genius was to keep a winning team ravenous, to never allow complacency to cross the threshold, to reseed his starting XV, to cultivate a culture of humble excellence.

Dublin played like champions, carried themselves with a restraining modesty.

Gavin's Dublin could deliver pyrotechnic beauty, they could grind and, as they illustrated in this year's drawn All-Ireland final, they were not a team to wilt in the shadow of history.

Rather, guided by their unflappable sideline North Star, they became the poster boys for sustained eminence.

In the boardroom of high achievers, Gavin's seat as CEO was long ago assured.

The miracle, in truth, was that he endured for so long. It required a boundless work ethic, the stretching of his days into the early sleeping hours.

Standards

The father of a young family, he juggled a senior, intensely-pressured job in the Irish Aviation Authority with the most high-profile post in Gaelic games.

And his standards, constant, unwavering, never came close to slipping.

There were calls last night for a monument to be erected in the heart of the metropolis, or perhaps for a bridge over Anna Livia to be named in his honour.

After all, his surpassing achievement, like Kevin Heffernan, the predecessor to whom Gavin always deferred, is identical to the function of any of those concrete spans over the Liffey.

He united Northside with Southside, brought the city together, connected Dublin's flanks.

Gavin is not motivated by accolades or recognition; if there was competitive fire beneath the sideline serenity, if he has always been highly driven to succeed, a lightweight ego was in stark and pleasing contrast to his heavyweight achievements.

For him the goal was always to make Dublin the best they could be, to facilitate a team to self-express.

In remaining loyal to that mission statement, he gifted the city something precious and immortal, a deluge of glory that would fill one of the aircraft hangars with which he is so familiar.

He departs having dominated more profoundly than any figure in the history of the old game.

They should indeed name a bridge over the Liffey in his honour, but it hardly matters if that doesn't come to pass.

For one of the gifts of divinity, a benefit of residence on Mount Olympus, is an ability to walk unaided across any body of water.

