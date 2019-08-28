Roy Curtis: 'Renaissance man Macauley enjoying second act as one of Dublin's leading men'

Beside so many polished, cerebral Dublin thoroughbreds, there is something wild and brute and forever free about MacAuley’s darting and dashing across summer’s prairies.

The 2013 Footballer of the Year, even when brilliantly effective, can give off the visual impression of an elite athlete whose four limbs are no longer on speaking terms.

It is of course a grand illusion: His six All-Irelands confirm a stellar career of the highest achievement; that he has faced down injury and competition to charge back from the off-Broadway fringes of recent summers to reclaim, at 33, a lead role in Jim Gavin’s drive-for-five production, speaks of an insatiable thirst to explore the outer boundaries of his potential.

And yet, he has always seemed vividly, wonderfully different.

He evokes that line from Bruce Springsteen: "Sprung from cages on Highway 9/Chrome wheeled, fuel injected and steppin’ out over the line."

MDMA plays football like a man in a hurry, one born to run.

An idiosyncratic wonder of the world, investing every unorthodox molecule of himself in every Ben Hur-with-a-loose-wheel screech across the coliseum, he is among the most rewarding sportsmen to observe on or off the field.

GAA Newsletter

As unorthodox of spirit as he is of gait, Mick MacAuley might be the beatnik poet of this team for the ages, the nonconformist Sky Blue Hunter S Thompson.

He is smart and erudite and has spoken with impressive power and depth on the effects of losing his mother, Rosaleen, to lung cancer when he was just 12 years old. He has a tattoo of one of her paintings inked to his right bicep.

Yet he is also jazzy, vibrant and multihued.

Football is part of him. It doesn’t define him.

Here is a lad unafraid to turn up at some obscure hip-hop gig at a Dublin venue in a luminous NBA vest and a back the front baseball cap. Like Kieran Donaghy or Liam McHale or Jason Sherlock, basketball is his first love and he jokes that were it not for the GAA he would be making $100m-a-year going one-on-one with LeBron or Steph on the American hardwood.

Once, when asked in a Q&A what one thing he would change about himself, he deadpanned that "I wish I could be a girl".

That MacAuley is in line to play a major role on Sunday against Kerry when so many of his peers, all-time greats like Paul Flynn or Bernard Brogan are either gone or relegated to the margins, speaks of his enduring talent and hunger.

And his unbreakable competitive spirit.

Consider where he has come from. MacAuley did not start any of Dublin’s last three All-Ireland finals. Dropped for the 2016 replay, on the outside looking in a year later, summoned from the bench just three minutes from the end of the 70 minutes in 2018.

There was some loose talk last autumn that he might walk away. Instead, when the coltish Darren Gavin, a dozen years his junior, was handed a midfield shirt during the league, MacAuley redoubled his efforts. With his body as healthy as at any time in his career, he elbowed his way back into the conversation.

As Dublin tore Mayo asunder with that third quarter tsunami of semi-final wonder, MDMA was a towering presence alongside the incomparable Brian Fenton – driving, cajoling, getting vital touches, making life difficult for opponents, selflessly putting his body on the line.

In short, turning back the clock.

But adding new weapons, too. His kick passing and shooting have not always been go-to assets, yet he has contributed three goals this summer. As colleague, Donnchadh Boyle, pointed out earlier this week, he has been more prolific in raising green flags than blue-chip predators Michael Murphy and Paul Geaney.

His DNA, like that of so many elite athletes, compels him to continue chasing new horizons, to take a microscope to every performance, identifying weakness, in search of the slightest incremental gains.

In the build up to the final, this ten-season veteran, a made man of Dublin football, ignoring the loudly ticking clock which was the soundtrack to entering his 33th year on Wednesday of last week, spoke of his belief that he can move to "another level" of performance.

It was a startling statement, one that spoke of a timeless yearning and offered a window into the soul of a Dublin team as driven as they are gifted. Even as they rewrite the records, "complacency", "appeased" and "fulfilled" remain words from a foreign language.

Gavin facilitates a culture where each day arrives as a blank page on which they can write their own improvements.

And so MacAuley arrives at history’s door. The kid with the hoops dream who was a relative late comer to big time GAA, but who has slam dunked it as a Dublin footballer.

The unbroken thoroughbred, ready again to whinny and buck across Croke Park’s green acres, declining to be saddled, somehow the ultimate team player moving to the beat of his own forever free heart.

Online Editors