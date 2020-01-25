Roy Curtis: 'Clifford and Fenton engulfed Croke Park in riotously entertaining opening to the Farrell era'

In a thrilling, spiky, controversial conclusion to Dessie Farrell's opening night on Broadway, Clifford held his nerve to convert an equalising free ten minutes into injury time in the latest epic duel between the game's aristocratic houses.

Earlier, six days into the Kerry captaincy, on his fourth evening as a 21-year-old, the Special One fired the sort of goal that confirmed again that the Kingdom have located their infinity stone.

It was a flawless jewel, a moment of artistic perfection that might have been conjured in the studio of a renaissance artist. A signature work of the Fossa Da Vinci.

Clifford reminds us what it must be like to have a ringside seat at the Camp Nou as Lionel Messi enchants and stretches out the boundaries of mortal man's capabilities.

And yet even as he unveiled this priceless treasure, it seemed Clifford might be outshone by his most legitimate rival for the title of football's natural-born game-changer, a player equally fluent in the language of the virtuoso.

Fenton delivered a first half of such crushing authority that it reminded us of a truth that stretches beyond whether Jim Gavin or Dessie Farrell is Dublin's sideline Caesar.

It is the one that awakens us to the certainty that some athletes boast an ability to defy gravity that simply cannot be coached: It is a talent that comes to them in the cradle.

What Fenton illustrated in this latest masterclass that yielded four points from play is that Dublin are blessed to be able to call on the finest midfielder ever to have floated and glided across a rectangle of grass.

It was a maestro's clinic from the 26-year-old son of Kerry father that offered further conclusive evidence that he was born as a winner in the genetic lottery.

Unhurried, yet invariably arriving first. A giraffe with the balance of a gymnast. A footballer of unnatural poise.

He towered over midfield as the Empire State Building does above Midtown Manhattan, his skyscraping ambition elevating the first game of the Farrell era.

It was a riotously entertaining opening to the Farrell era, a premiere that drew 42,502 to Croke Park.

Jim Gavin's achievements are immortal, landmark moments that will endure until death swallows time.

The enormity of his legacy triggers an impulsive, entirely understandable reaction, the one that insists that, in seeking to step into the shoes of a titan, Farrell must, inevitably be pursuing the unattainable.

You will be familiar with the thesis: If Dublin win another All-Ireland, the world shrugs its shoulders and carries on, as underwhelmed as they might be by night following day.

But, this argument continues, if any celebrating of Dessie might be stingily rationed even if he oversees a six-in-a-row, he will take the rap should the Sky Blues tumble from the mountain top that has been there natural domain.

Farrell, though, is not spooked by that scenario, his philosophy being that he does not wish to die wondering.

Here, there was immediate encouragement.

Ciaran Kilkenny burst brilliantly into life in crunch time and seemed, until Clifford's last sword thrust, to have seized the evening for the All-Ireland champions.

Evan Comerford was described during the week as a mini Stephen Cluxton. Here he deputised ably for the Footballer of the Year, one arrowed kick-out to the chest of Eric Lowndes coming straight from the master's collection.

But both Cluxton and Comerford could have been in the Dublin goal and still they would have been impotent in the face of Clifford's capacity to inflict himself on a contest.

David Byrne had earlier blocked the Kerry phenomenon, but now he was rendered seasick by a combination of Clifford's strength and slaloming elegance.

Eoin Murchan came racing in to bail out Byrne, but before he could smash the emergency glass, Clifford unleashed a lasered, lights-out daisy-cutter to add to his highlight film.

When Peter Keane audits the evening, he will – even if he publicly downplays the significance – be scarcely able to contain his glee.

A statement performance, refusing to bow to the Dubs in Croke Park, James O'Donoghue offering glimpses of the devastating force of old, Seanie O'Shea again metronomic with the dead ball.

And Clifford again reminding his audience that his is a world without any ceiling.

Here is a footballer who dreams in technicolour, who, even in the last week of January has the green and gold tribe counting down the days to high summer.

Online Editors