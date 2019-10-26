Roy Curtis: 'Bernard Brogan departs the arena having compiled a sporting life that will glow through the ages'

The Sampire, when he went for their throat he instilled in frozen defenders the same paralysing terror as an attack from Stoker’s merciless 19th-century Transylvanian count.

At 35, his likeness profoundly carved into the Mount Rushmore of Dublin football, he departs a stage he bestrode for more than a decade as a graceful and lethal colossus.

His 116 afternoons on Broadway yielded a 36-344 tsunami of scores; his treasures – seven All-Irelands, 13 Leinsters, five leagues, four All-Stars, Footballer of the Year in 2010 – gleam with a radiant, imperishable, Crown Jewel blaze.

Brogan’s was a days of thunder career that resided for the longest time at the Everest summit.

Scion of Dublin’s first football family, as with his father, Bernard senior, and elder brother, Alan, he was an author of so many chapters of authentic Sky Blue wonder.

The Brogan brothers, left to right, Bernard, Paul and Alan celebrate at the end of the 2011 All-Ireland SFC final win over Kerry. Photo: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Along his memorable journey, the Navan Road boy prince was crowned King of the Hill.

From, maybe, 2008 to 2015, he moved with the sheen of a thoroughbred at the very peak of his powers.

Across that shining epoch, he became the face of the long days, the GAA’s most instantly recognisable star, first in line of all those towering boys of summer.

Socks stretched taut to his knees, he evolved, relatively late in a sporting life, into Dublin’s swarthy matinee idol.

He won his first All-Star at 26, his first All-Ireland at 27. By way of comparison, Brian Fenton, at 26, has five Celtic crosses and will imminently collect a fourth All-Star.

But, for the five years that then unspooled, he shimmered and thrilled as Croke Park’s artist-in-residence, the laureate who, time and again, made hope and history rhyme.

There is a phrase beloved of NBA commentators, “a professional scorer”. It is a badge pinned to those who, disregarding unpromising circumstances, no matter how adhesive their marker, even when double-teamed and with the odds fixed sharply against them, find a way to get the ball through the hoop.

It is a battle ribbon that can be safely pinned to Brogan’s chest.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin and Bernard Brogan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

He elevated the finding of space to an art form. Cerebral, a scholar of the game, intuitive, he resembled a chess grand master studying the verdant board, thinking several moves ahead, planning the checkmate pounce.

Brogan’s off-the-ball motion was a study in how a hunter assesses all options before closing in for the kill.

Critically when the chance presented itself, he required but a nanosecond to win the argument. Two-footed, fearless, a natural-born carnivore, seizer – and Caesar – of the game-changing moments, he was a human exclamation point.

To be a goalkeeper, alone, as Brogan closed in to fire the kill-shot was to understand how vulnerable and companionless it must feel to be forced down a desolate and menacing midnight alleyway on the wrong side of the Bronx.

David Clarke’s save in the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final is remembered so vividly precisely because it was so atypical:

It was a rare moment when his quarry survived to tell the tale. The Celtic BB King’s greatest hits collection is as rich and abundantly bulging as his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame namesake.

Those moments when he seemed a footballer immune to the laws of diminishing returns echo down the years.

A spring night in 2013 when he inflicted upon Mayo the kind of psychological despoiling for which the only remedy is to take up long-term residence on refuge on Freud’s couch.

22 September 2013; Dublin's Bernard Brogan scores his side's second goal past Mayo goalkeeper Robert Hennelly. GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final, Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE

He scored 1-10, a one-man symphony of soaring arias and gorgeous hymns. Anyone looking on understood what it was to see an unstoppable footballer at the peak of his powers.

The consistency with which he pulverised and tormented through 2010 was electrifying. All through that summer he soared like a footballer immune to gravity.

If it was not enough to end Dublin’s then 15-year wait for deliverance, his force of nature exhibitions were sufficiently compelling to see him become the first man to turn the ignition in a Footballer of the Year season without the jump leads of an All-Ireland final appearance.

At his peak, prowling with a look of venomous intent, his was a stare that could provoke a thousand fears. Like a photograph slowly revealing itself in the developing tray, so a new, more rounded Brogan emerged.

Initially, a brilliant conveyor of knockout punches, focused entirely on delivering the devastating punchline, Pat Gilroy and Jim Gavin coaxed – demanded - a more rounded, complete, team player.

And so, awakened to new responsibility, the graph of his work-rate when the opposition had possession took a dizzying upward surge.

Long before the end of his career any self-indulgence had given way to an almost statesmanlike presence, a player whose supreme loyalty was always to the team.

Jack McCaffrey, as he so often does, spoke eloquently in recent days about Brogan’s influence even as his game time ebbed and Dublin’s dominion saw them explore unchartered five-in-a-row territory.

"He really made the transition, in my eyes anyway, from being one of Dublin’s best-ever players, an absolute legend, to in the last couple of years when he’s had the cruciate injury and things that at his stage would have stopped a lot of people in their tracks," he said.

Dublin’s Bernard Brogan lines up a shot against Cork in the 2010 All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park

"He’s just kept the head down and been completely and utterly selfless and gone about his business. The time he takes with everybody, from the younger member of the panel to the oldest, he’s just a fantastic man. He’s just a fantastic man full stop.”

If there must be a trace of ego in embracing the role of go-to guy on the biggest days in front of an audience of tens of thousands, it also requires a hugely underestimated courage.

That same bravery coalesced with steely determination and a ferocious work ethic to bring a footballer deep into his 30s back from that potentially career-ending condition at eye-popping speed.

For these last two years, he was peripheral during the 70-odd minutes that the great battles raged, but there is not a foot-soldier in Dublin’s platoon who was did not find his refusal to bend, his willingness to fight on, inspiring.

He was, too, a changer of the guard in terms of marketing his stardom. It miffed some traditionalists that Brogan so acutely understood the value of his profile. In truth, the critics, even those not motivated by envy, were lost in a different time.

For there was an admirable, very 21st-century chutzpah in Brogan's absence of apology, the deep pragmatism with which converted his on-field achievement into off-field gain.

Critically, it was never a distraction from his primary duty of always being the best he could possibly be.

He departs the arena having compiled a sporting life that will glow through the ages.

A game-changer in the micro and macro sense. A city immortal.

Online Editors