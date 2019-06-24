Mayo have been handed a tricky round three qualifier draw against Armagh, with Kildare set to take on Tyrone.

Round Three Qualifier Draw: Mayo handed tricky tie as Kildare face off against Tyrone

The draw was made on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One, with Westmeath also taking on Clare and Offaly facing Laois.

The round three qualifiers will take place on June 29/30.

Round Three qualifier draw:

Mayo vs Armagh

Kildare vs Tyrone

Westmeath vs Clare

Offaly vs Laois

Mayo booked their place in round three with a 1-16 to 1-11 win over Down in Newry, with Conor Loftus' goal proving crucial for the westerners. Tyrone had a tough day at the office in Longford, eventually getting over the line with a 2-15 to 1-14 victory. Cathal McShane, whose move to the full-forward line has worked wonders for Mickey Harte's men, contributed 2-2 from play.

Armagh took the biggest scalp, with two second half goals from Rian O'Neill sending Kieran McGeeney's men to a 2-17 to 1-12 win against Monaghan.

Neil Flynn kicked eight points as Kildare eased past Antrim by 1-25 to 0-14 while Westmeath manager Jack Cooney was delighted after Westmeath secured a six-point win over Limerick, 2-13 to 1-10.

Laois claimed one of the wins of the round, edging Derry by 1-13 to 0-12 in Owenbeg while Clare proved too strong for Leitrim, running out 3-17 to 0-17 winners.

The final round two qualifier saw Offaly blitz Sligo in a 3-17 to 0-15 victory.

