Sport Gaelic Football

Monday 24 June 2019

Round Three Qualifier Draw: Mayo handed tricky tie as Kildare face off against Tyrone

Mayo manager James Horan during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Down and Mayo at Pairc Esler in Newry, Down. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
Mayo manager James Horan during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Down and Mayo at Pairc Esler in Newry, Down. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Mayo have been handed a tricky round three qualifier draw against Armagh, with Kildare set to take on Tyrone.

The draw was made on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One, with Westmeath also taking on Clare and Offaly facing Laois.

The round three qualifiers will take place on June 29/30.

Round Three qualifier draw:

Mayo vs Armagh

Kildare vs Tyrone

Westmeath vs Clare

Offaly vs Laois

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Mayo booked their place in round three with a 1-16 to 1-11 win over Down in Newry, with Conor Loftus' goal proving crucial for the westerners. Tyrone had a tough day at the office in Longford, eventually getting over the line with a 2-15 to 1-14 victory. Cathal McShane, whose move to the full-forward line has worked wonders for Mickey Harte's men, contributed 2-2 from play.

Armagh took the biggest scalp, with two second half goals from Rian O'Neill sending Kieran McGeeney's men to a 2-17 to 1-12 win against Monaghan.

Neil Flynn kicked eight points as Kildare eased past Antrim by 1-25 to 0-14 while Westmeath manager Jack Cooney was delighted after Westmeath secured a six-point win over Limerick, 2-13 to 1-10.

Laois claimed one of the wins of the round, edging Derry by 1-13 to 0-12 in Owenbeg while Clare proved too strong for Leitrim, running out 3-17 to 0-17 winners.

The final round two qualifier saw Offaly blitz Sligo in a 3-17 to 0-15 victory.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Dublin hurlers come of age, who will stand up for Offaly and Anthony Cunningham's unique record

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport