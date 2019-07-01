Round Four Qualifier Draw: Mayo set for mouthwatering clash with Galway as Super 8s groups take shape

Mayo will face Galway in a mouthwatering Round Four qualifier while Cavan will take on Tyrone in an all-Ulster clash.

The draw was made on RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland, with Cork also playing Laois while Meath will face off against Clare.

The round four qualifier fixtures will be played this weekend, on July 6/7 and the exact time, date and venue for the games will be announced later today.

The pick of the ties is undoubtedly Galway vs Mayo, who have been keen rivals over the last number of years. The Tribesmen scored a hat-trick of Connacht championship victories against Mayo between 2016 and 2018, and this will be the first time they have faced each other in the qualifiers.

Tyrone and Cavan are no strangers either, with Mickey Harte's men beating Cavan in the qualifiers in 2018.

Round Four draw

Meath vs Clare

Galway vs Mayo

Cork vs Laois

Cavan vs Tyrone

Meath entered into the qualifiers after a heavy Leinster final defeat to Dublin, while Galway were upset by Roscommon in the Connacht decider after letting a big lead slip in Salthill. Cavan were swept aside by Donegal in the Ulster showpiece in Clones and Cork, despite showing great fight against Kerry in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, couldn't claim a first Munster crown since 2012.

Mayo booked their place in round four after squeaking by Armagh in a thriller, winning by 2-13 to 1-15 in Castlebar. Tyrone proved too strong for Kildare in Newbridge, pulling away to claim a 2-22 to 1-12 victory while Laois outlasted Offaly by 0-20 to 0-15. In the final round three qualifier, Clare kept their season alive with a narrow 1-13 to 0-15 victory against Westmeath in Mullingar.

We now also know which teams could be playing in the Super 8s, which will be determined by the weekend's results.

Super 8s Group 1

Kerry

Donegal

Galway or Mayo

Meath or Clare

Super 8s Group 2

Dublin

Roscommon

Cork or Laois

Cavan or Tyrone

