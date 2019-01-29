Rossies' Smith likely to learn fate today

Roscommon are expecting to learn later today what charge their attacker Donie Smith will face for an alleged eye-gouging offence against Mayo's Keith Higgins in Saturday night's Division 1 league clash, writes Colm Keys.

The GAA's Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) will examine the incident that drew a strong reaction and are expected to formalise a charge.

Such an offence is not specifically covered in the rulebook and is likely to be considered a Category Three offence that governs behaviour considered dangerous to an opponent. That would merit a proposed minimum one-match ban which would, potentially, force Smith to miss Sunday's visit by Monaghan to Hyde Park.

It is unlikely that the CCCC would consider a Category Four offence for Smith for "inflicting injury recklessly" which would earn him a proposed two-match ban.

There is little precedent in Gaelic football for such an offence.

In the 2015 All-Ireland football final Kieran Donaghy claimed to have had his eye gouged by Dublin's Philly McMahon.

With referee David Coldrick miked up for the 'All-Ireland Day' documentary Donaghy is heard to make the claim which McMahon denied then and the following day when he spoke to the media.

Donaghy did not subsequently repeat the claim when pressed on it, suggesting that "what happens on the field, stays on the field".

The defender did, however, serve a one-match ban which put him out of the first round of the 2016 league.

Meanwhile, Jack McCarron will avoid any sanction for his collision with Dublin's John Small because the referee has already dealt with the incident by issuing the Monaghan attacker with a yellow card.

McCarron's knee made contact with Small's head in a first-half incident as the Dublin player was on the ground.

Irish Independent