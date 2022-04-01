Rossie’s rebound takes a familiar path

When Roscommon clubs won the Connacht senior and intermediate titles earlier this year, the mid to long term impetus would give the county such achievements that it looked like it would have a short term trade off.

Padraig Pearses and St Faithleach’s contesting All-Ireland club semi-finals on the same weekend that the Allianz leagues were getting under way was a conflict potentially impacting the county team with games slated over the first two rounds against Cork at home and Meath on the road.

Niall, Ronan, Conor Daly, David Murray and Ciaran and Diarmuid Murtagh would immediately be removed from the county sphere as a consequence of that involvement for at least one if not two rounds. And that’s before Anthony Cunningham gave consideration to anyone else involved with those teams, someone like Paul Carey – Padraig Pearses’ Connacht final ‘man of the match.’

Nine weeks later however and Roscommon are the only unbeaten league team in all four divisions. Their win over Galway last weekend to ensure promotion, allied to Kerry’s loss in Tralee, leaving them out on their own.

Negotiating those opening two weekends without their club-tied players only served to embellish the idea that their squad is stronger than most while the county remains in a rich vein of form as the presence of a fourth Allianz Division 2 league final in seven years will attest too.

It is to Roscommon’s credit that they have met relegation from Division 1 head on in each of the three years they have experienced it, bouncing back up immediately.

That may suggest that they are too strong for Division 2 but not quite strong enough for Division 1 either. Still, it confirms their status as a top 10 team on a consistent basis over the last half-decade.

This is Anthony Cunningham’s fourth year in charge though he probably feels, given the stop start and truncated nature of the middle two seasons, that it’s really like a third.

At the end of last year’s campaign it may have felt like he was running out of road after four Division 1 league defeats by a cumulative 30 points and a Connacht semi-final defeat to Galway by five points.

But the Division 2 campaign just gone has allowed them to pause and kick on again. With a new coaching team behind him – former London manager Noel Dunning, the county’s celebrated forward from the 1990s Derek Duggan, and Luke Bree from Sligo – they’ve been regenerated and have become more expressive, posting 1-18 against Down, 2-18 against Offaly and 1-20 last weekend against Galway, albeit against a weakened team, in three of their last four games.

As the campaign progressed, the team has taken on a more settled look. For the first time since his involvement with a Roscommon team, Ultan Harney has been able to put an injury free sequence of games together and that has allowed a midfield partnership with Eddie Nolan to blossom. They’ve played all seven games together and have contributed seven points.

Behind them Niall Daly has offered his usual presence and leadership at centre-back on his return while Brian Stack’s development at full-back has had no wobbles, despite being in the company once again of most of the division’s best forwards at some stage this season so far in the league.

For Cunningham, corner-back Eoin McCormack is the real find of the campaign. He didn’t play minor or U-20 for Roscommon but his performances for St Dominic’s last year were persuasive enough for inclusion now and he has thrived, featuring in all seven games too.

Outside him Richard Hughes’ progress has also been eye catching with pace to burn and a point scored in four games, having made his breakthrough last year.

Cathal Cregg’s retirement took out their most experienced player but the attack still has a settled, seasoned feel to it. Conor Cox missed the opening game against Cork through injury but since then has looked every inch the player he was when he first came from Kerry in 2019 with 0-30 scored, 11 from play and two more from marks.

Enda and Donie Smith have been pillars at centre-forward and full-forward respectively with Donie’s 1-26 including 0-12 from play.

Cathal Heneghan and Cian McKeon have been touted as two of the county’s most talented forwards and now they appear to be making progression in unison through this league.

Heneghan’s talent was evident for NUIG in the Sigerson Cup final in February as he put a long spell on the sidelines, after picking up a cruciate ligament injury in 2019, behind him.

Roscommon’s fourth promotion since 2015 has ensured that three Connacht teams will contest Division 1 in 2023 just as they did in 2019. It’s a reflection of the province’s well being, often gauged by how well Roscommon are doing as much as the ‘big two.’

After Sunday’s win, Cunningham specifically targeted a performance in Croke Park this weekend when they renew their rivalry with Galway, potentially the third of four meetings between them this year if they both advance to a Connacht final.

‘Super eight’ games against Dublin and Tyrone and an All-Ireland quarter-final replay have not gone well for them there in recent years but their fall back has been the Division 2 final and they’ll be hoping recent history repeats itself on that front.