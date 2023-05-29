Rossies nearly break HQ hoodoo as Dublin doubts won’t go away

All-Ireland SFC Group 3 Round 1: Dublin 1-11, Roscommon 0-14

During the week, in the wake of Kerry’s malfunction against Mayo, Dublin had been reinstalled as All-Ireland favourites. They remain so this morning, 2/1 in the betting, but nobody is running scared anymore.

Here was a game laden with errors and intrigue that they looked like losing for long spells; then appeared destined to win after accepting a turnover goal gift and later edging two points clear in the dying minutes. But they couldn’t see it out, partly because Roscommon refused to accept their fate as valiant moral victors who came up narrowly short … but also because of some most un-Dublin-like game management.

They might even have lost, if Conor Cox had somehow struck the jackpot from a 55-metre free, seven minutes into injury-time. But Cox’s half-chance to become the hero skewed wide, and replacement referee Brendan Cawley – on for the injured Barry Cassidy at half-time – sounded the final bell.

Honours shared, leaving us with a fascinating Group 3 table with all four teams tied on one point apiece. If this is the best we can expect from Dublin against Division 1 opposition, the road to Sam Maguire redemption might be more of a cul-de-sac.

Even after their rout of Louth, Farrell had preached caution based on the fact they had only played teams from Divisions 2 and 4 all season. Here, he inferred that any notion of All-Ireland favouritism is based on pretty flimsy evidence. “We’ve had two decent performances all year, if we’re being frank about it. Maybe three,” he clarified.

“Operating in Division 2 doesn’t tell you an awful lot. The Leinster Championship is very much a mixed bag, and today and more games like today will tell us where we’re really at, and make the bookies’ job a bit easier.”

Just as telling was the reaction of Davy Burke, who came so close to ending Roscommon’s 43-year championship hoodoo at HQ. “That’s hanging over them big time,” he acknowledged. “There’s too much quality in that room for that to be hanging over them, and I thought I’d be able to help them with that. But I couldn’t unfortunately!

“There’s big disappointment, you don’t get too many chances to beat top teams here. But we do think we’re improving. Our Connacht form and our Division 1 form showed that.”

Likewise the first 35 minutes. The Dublin diehards in a crowd of 30,802 certainly didn’t appreciate Roscommon’s fondness for playing keep-ball, epitomised by the boos that rang out late in the half during an incredible bout of unbroken possession that clocked in at five minutes 45 seconds.

But here’s the rub: it all ended with Ciaráin Murtagh (our man of the match) spinning James McCarthy and cutting inside Daire Newcombe for a superb point. Thus Roscommon led by 0-9 to 0-5 at the break, with the breeze to come. Dublin appeared bereft of ideas to solve the tactical puzzle in front of them.

“I’m not sure Dublin like other teams controlling the play. I think Kildare gave everyone the template there a few weeks ago on how maybe to frustrate them … Louth gave us all an exhibition on what not to do here. It worked so far, but ultimately it didn’t work,” Burke concluded.

Farrell’s take? “They get a lot of bodies back and look to hit on counter-attacks. It can be very frustrating. We are a little more front-foot, more aggressive, like to transition quickly, but you need your hands on the ball.”

Three of Roscommon’s first half points – including Ciarán Lennon’s opener – came after patient bouts of probing. It might even have been worse for Dublin, indebted to Stephen Cluxton’s smart save to deny Diarmuid Murtagh. Then, after Mick Fitzsimons was black-carded for impeding the same player, they outscored 14 men by four points to two.

To begin with, the second half was much better from Dublin, Seán Bugler setting the agenda with a point. Then, upon pressurising Ben O’Carroll into a 44th-minute turnover, they went for the jugular. Con O’Callaghan fed McCarthy who went to ground under a tackle from Conor Carroll, the ball falling to the in-rushing John Small who bundled home.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 29th May

Cormac Costello’s follow-up brace edged Dublin ahead for the first time. But even as several Rossies started to cramp up, they refused to wilt. Or maybe, in part, Dublin left the door ajar in a manner you’d never witness during their Jim Gavin pomp.

When Costello (free) hit his seventh point and Bugler added his second, they led by two. But Lahiff didn’t get enough purchase to beat Carroll, Costello missed the ’45, while frees from Cox and Donie Smith to restore parity were sandwiched by a Brian Fenton point attempt that literally dribbled into Carroll’s hands.

Not the Dublin we know.

SCORERS – Dublin: C Costello 0-7 (2 ’45, 2f); J Small 1-0; C O’Callaghan, S Bugler 0-2 each. Roscommon: C Murtagh 0-5 (2f); D Murtagh 0-3 (2f); C Lennon 0-2; E Smith, N Daly, C Cox (f), D Smith (f) 0-1 each.

DUBLIN – S Cluxton 8; D Byrne not on long enough, M Fitzsimons 6, D Newcombe 7; B Howard 6, J Small 7, L Gannon 6; B Fenton 6, J McCarthy 7; N Scully 6, S Bugler 7, C Kilkenny 6; P Mannion 5, C O’Callaghan 7, C Costello 8. Subs: C Murphy 6 for Byrne (inj 9), C Basquel 6 for Mannion (52), L O’Dell 6 for Scully (60), D Rock 5 for Kilkenny (inj 63), T Lahiff for McCarthy (70).

ROSCOMMON – C Carroll 7; C Hussey 6, B Stack 8, D Murray 6; N Daly 7, E McCormack 7, D Ruane 6; E Nolan 7, E Smith 6; C Murtagh 8, C Lennon 7, C McKeon 7; B O’Carroll 6, D Smith 6, D Murtagh 7. Subs: K Doyle 7 for Lennon (46), C Daly 6 for Ruane (49), C Connolly 6 for O’Carroll (51), C Cox 7 for McKeon (64), R Fallon 6 for Nolan (64).

REF – B Cassidy (Derry) and B Cawley (Kildare, h-t)