Roscommon’s winning run comes to an end against robust Monaghan

Roscommon’s unbeaten run in the National Football League ended in Clones as they fell to a typically robust and defiant Monaghan opposition.

In a closely-contested match the home side earned a deserved victory, benefitting from an extra man for ten minutes in the second half when Diarmuid Murtagh was black-carded in he 55th minute for a heavy challenge on Darren Hughes.

The free that resulted was converted from 45m by Rory Beggan to open a 0-12 to 0-8 lead and left the visiting team with an uphill challenge. Roscommon competed well and had points during that spell from Ciarain Murtagh and Brian Stack, but they couldn’t get closer than three points over the remainder.

In the five minutes of injury-time they were depleted again when Ben O’Carroll was black-carded and a last chance of a goal when keeper Conor Carroll dropped the ball into the square came to nothing, Beggan gathering safely before Niall Cullen sounded the final whistle.

Roscommon manager, Davy Burke, criticised both black card decisions and felt the first had a significant bearing on the flow of the game. "Ah Diarmuid’s was an awful decision, it changed the whole game; I thought we were really coming into it.

"It’s free in all day long but where’s the black card from? Even Ben’s one. But I will say, they were two terrible black card decisions but Niall Cullen didn’t decide the game; it was ourselves."

The win is Monaghan’s second on the trot, having lost the opening two, and there was a lour cheer when veteran Conor McManus came on in the late stages. Jack McCarron finished their top scorer with 0-4, including two frees, and Micheal Bannigan kicked two neat points in the first half.

Wins over Tyrone, Galway and Armagh had earned Roscommon outright leadership of Division 1 heading into the fixture after recent years spent see-sawing between the top two tiers. But they struggled to hit the high gears in this one and meet Castlebar next weekend in a foretaste of the counties Connacht quarter-final date in McHale Park on Easter Sunday.

The first half was a hard watch, a tedious and low scoring game of cat-and-mouse, with neither team really loosening the shackles. At the close of the half Roscommon were decidedly fortunate to stay on the full complement of 15 men.

Carroll was preparing to kick out when an altercation developed between Jack McCarron and Richard Hughes, with Hughes hitting out at McCarron who felt the deck. The referee didn’t appear to see it. After using his radio communication device Cullen settled on a yellow for what was a daft act of indiscipline by the Roscommon player who had kicked two fine first half scores.

Monaghan led 0-7 to 0-5 at the halfway stage and improved after half time, helped by the numerical advantage, and could have had a goal when McCarron fed sub Sean Jones but he tried to place the ball in the top corner and curled the ball outside the upright after 50 minutes.

Roscommon came close too when a well-worked move served up a chance to Robbie Dolan but Thomas McPhillips saved the danger seven minutes after the interval with the visitors trailing by just two points.

"I think the decent thing is that the boys dug in, we know what Roscommon is about this year, they’re a very hard team to beat," said Vinnie Corey, the Monaghan manger.

"They were top of the table on merit. We know even coming down the stretch how hard Roscommon are to beat. And they were coming back strong at us there in that second half so it was pleasing that the guys hung in there at the end anyway."

Scorers - Monaghan: Scorers: Monaghan - J McCarron 0-4 (2 fs); M Bannigan 0-3 (1f); G Mohan, K Gallagher, D Ward, R Wylie, R Beggan (f), S Jones, C McCarthy 0-1 each. Roscommon: D Murtagh (1 f), R Hughes, C Murtagh (2f), B O’Carroll 0-2 each; N Kilroy, E Smith, B Stack 0-1 each.

Monaghan: R Beggan 8; R O’Toole 7, K Duffy 7, T McPhillips 8; C Boyle 7, D Ward 8, R Wylie 7; D Hughes 7, G Mohan 7; K Gallagher 7, M Bannigan 7, C McCarthy 7; S O’Hanlon 7, J McCarron 8, S Carey 6. Subs: K O’Connell 7 for Mohan (44); S Jones for Carey (48); C McManus for Gallagher (57); K Lavelle for McCarron (68).

Roscommon: C Carroll 7; R Hughes 7, C Daly 7, D Murray 7; D Ruane 7, B Stack 7, N Daly 7; T O’Rourke 7, K Doyle 7; C Lennon 7, D Murtagh 8, R Dolan 7; C Murtagh 7, B O’Carroll 8, E Smith 7. Subs: D Cregg 7 for Doyle (41); N Kilroy 7 for Ruane (48); D Smith for Hughes (51); R Fallon for Lennon (62); C Cox for Murtagh (65).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).