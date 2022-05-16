Roscommon’s league wins over Galway ‘massive for confidence but don’t matter a bit’ in Connacht SFC final – Anthony Cunningham

Roscommon boss Anthony Cunningham and his side have met the prospect of relegation head-on by once again returning to another Division 2 final. Photo: Sportsfile

Roscommon’s back-to-back league wins over Galway were “massive for confidence” – but they won’t have any bearing when their Connacht SFC final battle resumes, insists Anthony Cunningham.

The Rossies boss saw his team lose twice to Galway during the Covid-shortened 2021 season, but they regained the upper hand this spring when toppling the Tribesmen twice in a week. The first win came against a depleted and already-promoted Galway in the last round of the regulation Allianz League, and there followed a thrilling victory in the Division 2 final.

This has upped the ante for the latest renewal of this fearsome rivalry, in Pearse Stadium on Sunday week.

“It’s massive for confidence, that would be the only thing really and big thing,” Cunningham surmised when asked about those two recent head-to-heads.

“No disrespect to the league, but you see there even last weekend and whether it’s in football or hurling or whatever, league form goes out the window really if you don’t have your championship right.

“Your frame of mind has to be right, and for us you are using the league to get better and build your confidence … but the performances against Galway don’t matter a bit really, they don't put any score on the board the next day.”

Since then, of course, Galway have taken one of the first major scalps of the championship by toppling Mayo in Castlebar. And speaking at Roscommon’s Connacht final press night in Athlone, their manager warned: “I thought they were excellent against Mayo.

"Everyone said they conceded late scores, but I thought they were really competent right through and took some fine scores and controlled the game and played it on their terms. So, they’ll be really buoyed by that performance.”

Cunningham reported a virtually clean bill of health ahead of the Salthill showdown, with wing-back Richard Hughes having shaken off a back injury that forced him to miss the league decider and their provincial semi-final against Sligo.

“We are fine, more or less. There will always be bits and pieces of niggles, but there’s no one out. Richard Hughes is back in contention,” he said.

“It’s been business as usual, just training away. It was good to get a break as well, and I suppose we are one of the luckier teams that we had the three or four-week lead-in.

“A lot of teams have played Sunday to Sunday, so you always need a week to recover after injuries no matter what match you are playing in the championship.”