Roscommon’s late goal salvo sees off Leitrim in Connacht MFC

Roscommon 5-9 Leitrim 0-12

Roscommon hit four goals in the final ten minutes to keep their Connacht championship hopes alive at Dr. Hyde Park.

Leitrim were ahead with 11 minutes left but, incredibly, the home side, who were beaten by Mayo and Galway in their opening two games, went on a goal spree with Niall Heneghan, who ended up with a personal tally of 3-4, and substitute Ruairi Kilcline hitting two goals apiece to give the final scoreline a distorted look.

The opening 15 minutes was a cagey affair with both teams sharing the first six points — Niall Heneghan landing three frees for the hosts, while Paul Honeyman followed up his early score from play with two frees.

Heneghan pointed on the turn to register his side’s opening score from play but Honeyman replied with his fourth point of the contest.

Then Roscommon took control momentarily, with a John McGuinness point followed by the first of Heneghan’s goal when he flicked McGuinness’ centre to the net.

Honeyman and Lee Taylor swapped points before the break to leave the young Rossies 1-6 to 0-6 to the good.

Leitrim were the brighter side for the first 20 minutes of the second half, with points from Adam Gethins, James Gilheaney and substitute Joshua Maye followed by the lead score for Honeyman in the 49th minute.

McGuinness brought the sides level before Roscommon turned the screw in spectacular fashion with Heneghan’s second goal followed by a point from substitute John Curran.

Roscommon weren’t done yet and hit a hat-trick of goals in a blistering four-minute spell through Heneghan and Kilcline to keep their championship aspirations intact.

Scorers – Roscommon: N Heneghan 3-4 (3f), R Kilcline 2-0, J McGuinness, J Curran 0-2 each, L Taylor 0-1. Leitrim: P Honeyman 0-9 (7f), A Gethins, J Gilheaney, J Maye 0-1 each.

Roscommon:A Cox; C Murray, N Berzins, R Hanley; C Morris, E Carthy, R Henry; J Betts, D Higgins; C McKeon, J McGuinness, S McDonnell; L Taylor, N Heneghan, E Murray. Subs:J Curran for Higgins (36), R Kilcline for McKeon (43), S Tighe for Murray (58), C Dowling for McGuinness (59).

Leitrim: S Carolan-Morris; O Foley, E McNamara, K Russell; D Wisely, D Gardiner, B McBride; D Grennan, J Gilheaney; C McLoughlin, P Honeymoon, A Gethins; B Keaney, D Liu Doyle, R O’Rourke. Subs:J Maye for Liu Doyle (28), L Crowe for Carolan-Morris (h-t), J Kelly for Keaney (h-t), J McBrian for O’Rourke (36), S Bohan for Gethins (59).

Referee:A Coyne (Galway).