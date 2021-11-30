Roscommon's Cathal Cregg retires after 16 years of inter-county service

Roscommon's Cathal Cregg in action against Galway at Pearse Stadium last May. Photo: Sportsfile

Roscommon's Cathal Cregg, one of the longest serving players, has retired from the inter-county game.

Cregg had a career that spanned 16 years and in that time he won two Connacht championship medals in 2010 and 2019. He stepped away from the squad for a year and missed out on their 2017 success.

Cregg made his championship debut in 2006 when Roscommon travelled to New York and came off the bench in the defeat to Galway in this year's Connacht semi-final.

One of Roscommon's best players over the last two decades he has always been a powerful athlete and made it count in the 2019 win with a magnificent run and goal in the semi-final win over Mayo before laying on the pass, courtesy of another strong run, for Diarmuid Murtagh's goal in the final against Galway.

He also contributed to NFL title wins for Roscommon in 2014 (Div 3), 2016 and 2018 (Div 2), scoring two goals in the 2018 final win over Cavan in Croke Park.

Cregg is employed as the provincial games manager in Connacht, based out of the Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

Cregg's club Western Gaels confirmed his departure in a tweet expressing congratulations as he "retires from Intercounty football! He has served for many years and did us very proud in Western Gaels. Wishing him a happy and healthy future with his family!!"