Roscommon win NFL Division 2 crown as Cavan relegated

Roscommon captain Enda Smith lifts the cup after the Allianz Football League Division 2 win over Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Roscommon will feature in Division One for next season as they left Cavan nursing some serious relegation wounds on their home turf.

The westerners dominated the opening 45 minutes but needed to circle the wagons in the final 15 minutes to secure the silverware in tier two.

Cavan laboured badly in the first half and while Cormac O’Reilly levelled matters (0-3 apiece) in the 20th minute, that was the closest they came to leading their rivals.

The lights remained largely stuck on green for the visitors and Ciaran Murtagh’s free (36) made it double scores (0-10 to 0-5) for the fourth time at that juncture.

Expand Close Enda Smith of Roscommon speaks to the media in the designated media area after the Allianz Football League Division 2 win over Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Enda Smith of Roscommon speaks to the media in the designated media area after the Allianz Football League Division 2 win over Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Cavan hung in there but the wind-aided Rossies headed for home on the restart and hit the jackpot when Enda Smith palmed home a goal (41) after latching onto Cian McKeon’s flighted pass.

It looked like game, set and match for the Connachtmen but Cavan belatedly made a fight of it in the final quarter of what was a cracking contest.

Cavan responded well and notched three unanswered points – including a gem (58) from Oisín Kiernan - to put the Rossies on the ropes for the first time in the match.

On cue, Donie Smith steadied the ship and Donie Smith popped up to make it 1-11 to 0-10 on the hour mark.

In the 65th minute, the blues pushed forward with menace but Stephen Smith’s close-range daisy cutter (65) flew the wrong side of the Rossies’ post with prostrate ‘keeper Lavin beaten.

Cavan threw the kitchen sink at their opponents in the five minutes of added-on time but great 'sweeping' by Roscommon defender David Neary thwarted a last-gasp goal effort.

Scorers: Cavan - C O’Reilly (0-2); C Brady (0-2), O Pierson (0-2, 2f); M Reilly (0-1); C Conroy (0-1); G McKiernan (0-1); L Fortune (0-1);O Kiernan (0-1); R Galligan (’45); J Smith (0-1). Roscommon - D Smith (0-7, 3f, ’45); C Murtagh (0-2, f)E Smith (1-0); D Murtagh (0-1); F Cregg (0-1); C Cregg (0-1).

Cavan: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, K Brady, K Clarke; G Smith, C Conroy, C Brady; G McKiernan, P Faulkner; O Kiernan, M Reilly, J Smith; N Murray, C Madden, C O’Reilly. Subs: O Pierson for N Murray (29); L Fortune for K Brady (h-t); S Smith for C Conroy (37); T Galligan for C Madden (52); O Brady for C O’Reilly (60).

Roscommon: C Lavin; F Lennon, S Mullooly, D Neary; P Scott, C Cregg, C Devaney; E Smith, T O’Rourke; N Kilroy, C McKeon, F Cregg; D Smith, D Murtagh, C Murtagh. Subs: H Darcy for F Cregg (45); U Harney for C McKeon (52); H Walsh for C Devaney (57); A Glennon for D Murtagh (61); J Casey for C Cregg (68).

Ref: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).

Online Editors