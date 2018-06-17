Roscommon vs Galway, Connacht final: First team into the Super 8s to be decided at Dr Hyde Park
Galway will look to avenge last year's Connacht final defeat as they take on Roscommon again the provincial final this afternoon at Dr Hyde Park. Throw-in is at 4pm and you can follow all the action in our live blog.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'Every bit of land is just seen as an opportunity to make money' - Dublin GAA in a crisis not of its own making
- The Hyde can be hell or paradise
- 'He should have said what he thought to Mickey's face ' - Marc Ó Sé takes aim at 'snitch' Sean Cavanagh