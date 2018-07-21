Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 21 July 2018

Roscommon vs Donegal, Super 8s: Both sides need win at Dr Hyde Park to keep semi-final hopes alive

14 July 2018; Michael Murphy of Donegal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 1 match between Dublin and Donegal at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Roscommon take on Donegal in the Super 8s this evening with both sides badly needing a win after defeats in their opening game. The match throws in at Dr Hyde Park at 5pm and you can follow all the action in our live blog:

 

Online Editors

