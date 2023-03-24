Roscommon v Donegal, Allianz NFL Division One: What time, what channel and all you need to know

ROSCOMMON began the Allianz National Football League Division 1 campaign like a 100-metre runner. Three wins from three.

Then came two defeats. To Mayo and Kerry. Their place in the top division looks all but secure and they are still in the race for the final. That's how tight this division is.

Not so Donegal. One win from six games. They fell to Mayo in Ballybofey last Sunday and manager, Paddy Carr, has now stepped away. Fortune wasn't his friend. Michael Murphy retired, and there were injuries to Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh. Division 2 awaits. As the grey clouds darken even more over the Swilly.

They'll be playing for pride here. They will meet Down in the Ulster Championship. Roscommon's Connacht Championship quarter-final against Mayo is only around Hyde Corner. But first things first.

What time is the throw-in?

The game throws-in on Sunday at Dr Hyde Park (1.45).

Where can I watch it?

Highlights on Allianz League Sunday, RTÉ 2 (9.30pm).

What the coaches say:

Davy Burke (Roscommon): "Despite our defeats to Mayo and Kerry, I think we continued to show improvement in those games. We are making strides, but we need to get a result here and get back to winning ways."

Former Donegal manager, Paddy Carr: "I want nothing but the best for Donegal. And that will never change. Donegal is a proud football county. And the key thing now is to show heart and spirit."

Prediction

Roscommon 2-12

Donegal 0-12