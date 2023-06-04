Roscommon remain on course for top spot after ten-point win over Sligo

Roscommon 1-21 Sligo 1-11

Roscommon manager Davy Burke said they will be approaching their final group game against his native Kildare the same way as they would playing any other team after his men put themselves in line for qualification when they came good in the second half against neighbours Sligo at Hyde Park.

They kicked nine wides against the wind in the opening half but with Enda Smith leading the way they got their act together after the break and struck 1-13 to ensure they never looked likely to suffer a first championship defeat to their neighbours since 2015.

It will all come down now to a straight shootout with his native county but Burke said he will approach the clash with Glenn Ryan’s men the same as any other.

“I’m fully on this side of the page. Football is my whole life and I’m with the Rossies right now. I have a job to do,” said Burke.

He was pleased with the way they performed after the restart and knows it’s something like that which will be needed to see them advance.

“There are 16 teams in this competition and there are no bad teams in it. We knew we needed to be prepared today to go down the straight with Sligo and it will be the same the next day against Kildare.”

He was in Nowlan Park on Saturday night for Dublin and Kildare and knows what lies ahead.

“Ah, I think Roscommon and Kildare, both teams will fancy a cut, it will 50-50 again.”

He’s not bother either by any criticism from their game against Dublin when they held on to the ball for long periods.

“I watched two teams yesterday trying to imitate us, they got turned over and turned over, so it was a compliment to us,” added Burke.

Sligo, having opted the take wind advantage, never really managed to use it and their failure to score from play until the 27th minute, coupled with ten wides before the break, undermined any hope of an upset.

They played much better after the restart and with manager Tony McEntee making it clear from the outset of the series that, realistically, this was a learning opportunity for them as they had little chance of qualification, they can be boosted by the way they played after the restart.

They trailed by 0-8 to 0-6 at the break in front of a crowd of 5,773. They responded well when Roscommon extended their lead after the restart when Enda Smith and Ciaráin Murtagh shot points as the quality of the contest improved immeasurably, with Alan Reilly, Sean Carrabine and Nathan Mullen landing points after Cian McKeon had also scored for the home side.

Roscommon then struck for three in a row from McKeon, Ciaráin Murtagh and Conor Daly to go five clear and set for an easy win.

But then Carrabine and Mark Walsh combined to set up Reilly and he blasted to the net from 13 metres to cut the gap to 0-14 to 1-9 after 49 minutes.

The Roscommon response was good with Diarmuid Murtagh and Enda Smith getting points before Richard Hughes set up Dylan Ruane and his shot, hit as he was being tackled, bounced through to the net to make it 1-16 to 1-9 after 63 minutes and they pushed on from there to record a ten-point win.

“We know we can compete, to a level, with these Division One teams, and we will take heart from that,” said Sligo manager McEntee. “We will be in Division Three next year and we should be able to compete with those teams. We know that gap is there with Division One teams but we are learning from this. Our goal is to try and learn as much as we can. We know we are not going to beat these Division One teams and qualify.”

Scorers for Roscommon: D Murtagh 0-6 (0-4f), E Smith 0-5, D Ruane 1-1, C McKeon 0-3, D Smith 0-2, C Murtagh 0-2 (0-1f), B O’Carroll 0-1, C Walsh 0-1.

Sligo: A Reilly 1-3, N Murphy 0-4 (0-3f), S Carrabine 0-3 (0-1f), N Mullen 0-1

Roscommon: C Carroll 7; C Walsh 7, B Stack 7, D Murray 7; N Daly 6, D Ruane 7, E McCormack 6; E Nolan 6, E Smith 9; C Murtagh 8, C Lennon 6, C Daly 6; C McKeon 7, B O’Carroll 7, D Murtagh 8. Subs: N Kilroy 6 for C Daly (46), D Smith 7 for Lennon (48), R Hughes 6 for McCormack (62), C Hussey 6 for N Daly (64), C Cox 6 for Ruane (66).

Sligo: A Devaney 7; E Lyons 7, E McGuinness 6, N Mullen 7; P McNamara 6, B Cox 7, L Towey 6; C Lally 6, P Kilcoyne 7; F Cawley 6, S Carrabine 7, A Reilly 8; L Nicholson 6, P O’Connor 6, N Murphy 7: Subs: P Spillane 6 for F Cawley (half-time), M Walsh 7 for Nicholson (half-time), M Gordon 6 for O’Connor (57), K Cawley 6 for Towey (66), D Quinn 6 for Carrabine (69), J Lavin 6 for Mullen (73)

Referee: C Lane (Cork).