Roscommon power their way past winless Down

Roscommon maintained their promotion push with a comfortable win in Newry which left Down still without a win in the Allianz FL Division 2.

With a strong wind gusting across the pitch, Roscommon adapted well and were dominant in the air.

Andrew Gilmore scored early as Down took a two-point lead but from the moment Enda Smith converted a fifth-minute penalty after Cathal Heneghan was fouled in their first real attack, the Rossies took over.

They led from that moment until the end with Donie Smith and Conor Cox linking up well in the full-forward line and helping themselves to 0-7 between them by the break. Cian McKeon also weighed in with two late points among a late flurry of scores by Roscommon which took the game away from Down.

Liam Kerr, Caolan Mooney and Pat Havern chipped in with a point each, the latter also wasting Down’s sole goal chance of the half.

Roscommon carved out three or four good goal chances in the opening half which they didn’t take leaving Down hanging on, hoping for a change of fortunes in the second half.

Sadly for the home side, it was more of the same in the second half with Roscommon tagging on further points from Heneghan, Ultan Harney, Donie Smith, Ciarán Murtagh and Richard Hughes.

Ceilum Doherty, the sole player from All-Ireland club champions Kilcoo in the match-day squad, was brought on as Down manager James McCartan tried to change things up but Roscommon held off Down’s challenge.

With the points in the bag, Anthony Cunningham was able to take off Donie Smith, Ciaran Murtagh and Ultan Harney long before the final whistle.

Scorers – Roscommon: C Cox 0-5 (2f, 1m); D Smith 0-4 (2f); E Smith 1-1 (1-0 pen); C McKeon 0-2; E Nolan, C Heneghan, C Murtagh, R Hughes, U Harney, C Sugrue 0-1 each. Down: P Havern 0-4 (1f); A Gilmore 0-2 (1f); L Kerr, C Mooney, T Rushe, C Quinn 0-1 each.

Roscommon: C Lavin; R Daly, B Stack, E McCormack; N Kilroy, N Daly, R Hughes; U Harney, E Nolan; C Murtagh, E Smith, C Heneghan; C McKeon, D Smith, C Cox. Subs: D Ruane for Kilroy (46), C Sugrue for Heneghan (56), D Murtagh for D Smith (56), K Doyle for C Murtagh (60), D Keenan for Harney (64).

Down: G McMahon; P Fegan, F McElroy, G Collins; D O’Hagan, N McParland, P Laverty; A Doherty, O Murdock; C Poland, L Kerr, C Mooney; A Gilmore, P Havern, K McKernan. Subs: D Guinness for Laverty (h-t), C Doherty for Mooney (45), T Rushe for McKernan (46), C Quinn for Gilmore (49), R McCormack for O’Hagan (56).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).