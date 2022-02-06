Roscommon on a roll as Meath manager Andy McEntee sees red

Donie Smith of Roscommon kicks a point under pressure from Gavin McGowan of Meath during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Meath and Roscommon at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A second quarter burst, which saw Roscommon kick seven unanswered points, was enough to maintain their bright start to the league season and condemn Meath to a second successive defeat.

The Royals were poor throughout and finished the game with 14 men after sub James McEntee was sent off on a straight red just as the clock entered injury time. In the same incident, manager Andy McEntee was also shown a red card as tempers boiled over.

Roscommon did the spade work in the first half. After playing with a strong breeze that blew towards the town end in the first half, Anthony Cunnnigham’s men took a nine point lead in at the break (1-12 to 1-3) and that proved to be crucial.

Conor Cox and Enda Smith were excellent for the visitors throughout and punished Meath repeatedly but this was a performance that will set alarm bells ringing in the Royal county. Following on from their wash out against Galway last weekend there was little sign of improvement here. They failed to score a point from play until the 47th minute.

Ironically, the home side had started brightly enough with Mathew Costello’s goal looking like it could provide a platform for the Royals to build on. But as the half wore on, Roscommon found their groove.

Cathal Heneghan finished a well worked goal. They also booted five points in the last six minutes of the first half, in a period that also saw Meath’s Robin Clarke pick up a black card. Meath had a mountain to climb at the break.

The home side had the breeze in the second half and while they got back to within a goal deep in injury time, Roscommon got the insurance score they needed through Cox to take a deserevd win and maintain their perfect start.

The Connacht men roll into the break on the back of two wins with their St Faithleach’s and Padraig Pearses’ contingent still to rejoin the squad.

Scorers – Roscommon: C Cox 0-7 (5f 1m), C Heneghan 1-1, D Smith, E Smith 0-2 each, U Harney, E Nolan, C McKeon (1m) 0-1 each. Meath: J Morris 0-5 (3f), M Costello 1-0, H Hogan (2f) E Wallace 0-2, E Harkin, T Reilly (1f), 0-1.

Roscommon: C Lavin; F Lennon, B Stack, E McCormack; D Ruane, C Hussey, R Hughes; U Harney, E Nolan; N Kilroy, E Smith, C Cox; C McKeon, D Smith, C Heneghan SUBS: C Lawless for Heneghan (BS 45-50, 56 permanent), N Higgins for Lennon (56), C Sugrue for Ruane (59), S Cunnane for Kilroy (62), B O’Carroll for McKeon (66).

Meath: H Hogan; R Clarke, R Ryan, E Harkin; G McGowan, S McEntee, D Keogan; P Harnan, E Devine; J Scully, T O’Reilly, M Costello; J Morris, S O Fionnagain, J Wallace SUBS: E Wallace for O Fionnagain (30), N Kane for Scully (50), J Conlon for J Wallace (52), J McEntee for McGowan (59), C O’Sullivan for Devine (61).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).