Roscommon GAA propose 96-week ban for alleged assault on referee Kevin Naughton

Referees in Roscommon went on strike the week after the alleged attack on Kevin Naughton.

Roscommon GAA’s Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have proposed a 96-week suspension for the person involved in the incident that led to the hospitalisation of a local referee and the abandonment of a minor football championship game.

A Category IVa infraction governing ‘Any type of assault on a Referee, Umpire, Linesman or Sideline Official’ carries a minimum 48-week ban but according to the Roscommon Herald, county board chiefs have handed out the maximum censure in this case.

The U17 group match between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s in Ballyforan was abandoned in the second half after the match official, Kevin Naughton, suffered an injury following an exchange with an individual at the game that was caught on video.

Naughton was kept in hospital overnight for observation and released the following morning.

The incident led to a strike by Roscommon referees the following weekend.

It is not yet known whether the individual involved, who is a member of St Aidan’s, will accept the penalty or seek a hearing.