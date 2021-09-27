Roscommon GAA club condemn ‘thugs’ for ‘scandalous acts’ of vandalism on facilities

A ROSCOMMON GAA club has condemned the “thugs” who vandalised dugouts, a tractor and dressing-room facilities over the weekend.

St Faithleach’s of Ballyleague, near the Longford border, have appealed to members of the public with any information on those behind the damage to contact club members or the Gardaí.

"Absolutely disgusted to be posting this,” the club announced on its Facebook page. “All the hard work that the ground staff and club members put in day in day out with very minimal budget. A lot of damage caused to our dressing room, tractor and dugouts.

"We would plead that anyone with any information on these scandalous acts please come forward and contact any club member or the Gardaí.

"The power of social media and the strong community of Ballyleague and surrounding areas will work together so as that these thugs are apprehended for this,” the statement concluded.

The vandalism was discovered on the same day that Faithleach’s overcame Fuerty, 0-17 to 1-13 after extra-time, to qualify for a Roscommon IFC semi-final against St Kevin's, Castlerea.

This isn’t the only such act to cause consternation in the midlands. At last Thursday’s county board meeting, Westmeath GAA chairman Frank Mescall warned TEG Cusack Park patrons about the perils of parking their cars at the ‘apartments end’ of the county grounds.

“Parking is free on that side, but maybe it might cost less in the long run to park your car where it is more visible,” Mescall suggested.