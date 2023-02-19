Roscommon finish strongly to maintain 100 per cent Division 1 record with win over Armagh

Diarmuid Murtagh of Roscommon in action against Aidan Forker of Armagh during the Allianz Football League Division One match at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

For the third game in a row, Roscommon came strong in the second half to maintain their 100pc record in the Allianz NFL Division 1.

After scoring three goals in the second period against Tyrone in round one and hitting the last five points of the game to chin Galway last time out, they out fought and out thought Armagh despite playing against the breeze in the second half in Dr Hyde Park.

Roscommon have had well documented troubles staying in the top flight in recent seasons but they can look up rather than down after taking out last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists to move onto six points.

The decisive score of the game came in the second half when Enda Smith goaled from the penalty spot. Ben O’Carroll, who was excellent again here, was fouled after Keith Doyle had done brilliantly to win primary possession at midfield.

That put Roscommon four up with less than 20 to play - a lead that would ultimately prove to be enough.

Armagh looked more comfortable in the earlier exchanges and when Jason Duffy broke away for his fourth point of the half, it put the visitors three points up.

However, Roscommon grew into the game and hit three on the spin through Ciarán Lennon, Enda Smith and a Ciarain Murtagh free.

Rian O’Neill replied with a beautifully struck in the wind and a fisted point from play before Robbie Dolan sliced over a later effort to leave the minimum between the sides at the break (0-8 to 0-7).

Roscommon hit the first three points of the half before Barry McCambridge replied for Kieran McGeneey’s men. Down the home straight Conor Cox hit the post for Roscommon but Smith’s penalty ultimately earned a third win for Davy Burke’s men.

Scorers – Roscommon: E Smith 1-1 (1-0 pen), D Murtagh 0-3 (2f), B O’Carroll, C Daly 0-2, C Murtagh (1f), D Cregg, C Lennon, R Dolan 0-1 each. Armagh: J Duffy, R O’Neill (2 ‘45) 0-4 each, R Grugan 0-2 (2f), A Murnin, B McCambridge 0-1 each.

Roscommon: C Carroll; C Hussey, C Daly, D Murray; D Ruane, B Stack, N Daly; T O’Rourke, K Doyle; R Dolan, D Murtagh, C Lennon; C Murtagh, B O’Carroll, E Smith SUBS: C Walsh for Murray (HT), R Hughes for Hussey (46), D Cregg for D Murtagh (54), C Cox for C Murtagh (64), D Smith for Lennon (70+5).

Armagh: E Rafferty; A McKay, A Forker, P Burns; C O’Neill, B McCambridge, J Og Burns; C Mackin, S Campbell; J Hall, R Grugan, T Kelly; R O’Neill, A Murnin, J Duffy. Subs: C Turbitt for Mackin (HT), C Cummiskey for Kelly (55), R McQuillan for C O’Neill, J Kieran for Hall (both 63), N Grimley for Duffy (69).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).