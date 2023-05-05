Roscommon dominate Sligo to move towards Connacht MFC semi-final

Roscommon 0-17 Sligo 0-8

Roscommon were too good for Sligo in Markievicz Park. — © SPORTSFILE

Roscommon produced an impressive performance to see off Sligo at Markievicz Park to pretty much guarantee themselves their place in the Connacht MFC semi-final.

Despite losing their star man Niall Heneghan to a straight red card after 36 minutes, James Duignan’s side were always comfortable after putting daylight between the sides just before the midway mark in the first half.

The sides were evenly matched early on, and when Conor Walsh levelled the contest at 0-2 apiece after ten minutes, a tight contest looked likely.

A rapid-fire double from John McGuinness and Eoghan Murray pushed Roscommon back in front before a well-worked Jim Molloy point left just a score between the sides after 12 minutes.

But Roscommon started to dominate around the middle of the field, dominating the Sligo kickout, and their direct approach started reaping a rich harvest.

McGuinness missed a goal chance but John Curran, McGuinness, Niall Heneghan, Seán McDonnell (a free) and Jamie Betts left the visitors in control.

Cian Gallagher responded for Sligo but further scores from Murray and McDonnell (free) left the young Rossies 0-11 to 0-4 in front at the break.

Both sides shared the first four scores of the second half — McGuinness and McDonnell (free) on target for Roscommon while Aaron Lang and Cian Carty (free) replied for Sligo.

When Heneghan saw red for an altercation with Carty, Sligo sniffed a chance, but Roscommon’s game management was excellent as they refused to provide any avenues for the home side to get back into the contest.

The excellent McDonnell kept the scoreboard ticking over from a Roscommon perspective, while substitute Cathal McKeon also pitched in with a score.

All Sligo had to show for their efforts were a second free from Carty and a point from play by Dara Moyston, but they had been outplayed by a much better team who now march on to the last four.

SCORERS – Roscommon: S McDonnell 0-6 (5f), J McGuinness 0-3, N Heneghan, J Curran, E Murray 0-2 each, J Betts, C McKeon 0-1 each. Sligo: C Carty 0-2 (2f), M Carroll (1f), D Higgins, J Molloy, C Gallagher, A Lang, D Moyston 0-1 each.

ROSCOMMON – A Cox; C Murray, N Berzins, R Hanley; C Morris, R Henry, E Carthy; D Higgins, L Taylor; J Betts, J McGuinness, S McDonnell; J Curran, N Heneghan, E Murray.

Subs: R Kilcline for Betts (43), C McKeon for Morris (47), R Coyle for Curran (55), E Collins for Murray (57).

SLIGO – J Cronin; C Regan, E Keane, J Lavin, L Higgins, O Harte, C Gallagher; C Walsh, E Tuffy; E O’Mahony, J Molloy, D Moyston; C Carty, M Carroll, A Lang.

Subs: C McDonagh for Molloy (36), C Duggan for O’Mahony (40), D Mastin for Higgins (40), P Flynn for Lang (48), J McHugh for Lavin (56).

REF – J Glavey (Mayo).