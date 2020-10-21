Roscommon commit to playing final league fixture despite player absences due to positive Covid test in squad

Roscommon have committed to playing their final Allianz Division Two football league game against Cavan on Saturday despite a number of players beginning a period of restricted movement after a member of the panel tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

The players and members of management in question have been deemed close contacts of the player who has tested positive and have been referred for testing while also beginning their period of restricted movement.

Roscommon GAA has tonight confirmed the positive case and a "number" of close contacts in a statement.

Roscommon almost assured their return to Division One of the league on Saturday last when they travelled to Armagh and came away with a hard-fought win.

"On receipt of instructions from the HSE in conjunction with our medical team, the members of the panel and management team who have been deemed close contacts have now been referred for testing and have also begun their period of restricted movement," the statement confirmed in the wake of the positive test.

"These panel members and management will only rejoin the panel when deemed safe to do so by the HSE.

"The senior management and panel have at all times strictly adhered to HSE and public health guidelines.

"Roscommon GAA will play Cavan this Saturday of the Allianz Football league as planned," it confirmed.

Close contacts are advised to restrict their movements for a period of up to 14 days, even if they haven't tested positive and that will impact on Roscommon's preparations for their Connacht semi-final against Mayo or Leitrim in just over two weeks.

The GAA has sought to limit the scope for close contacts to be declared in positive cases within a team environment.

Roscommon are almost assured of promotion but can still be dragged into a three-way tie on nine points with Armagh and Westmeath where score difference would apply.

However, with a +21 points difference they are in a comfortable position, however.

Online Editors