Roscommon blitz Tyrone with stirring second-half display in NFL Division 1 opener

29 January 2023; Donie Smith of Roscommon, left, celebrates his side's third goal, scored by teammate Ben O'Carroll, right, during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Roscommon and Tyrone at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.

Roscommon produced a brilliant second half performance to get their latest stint in the top-flight off to a winning start.

Three points down playing against a stiff breeze approaching the 50 minute mark, Davy Burke’s men looked like they were headed for another division one defeat.

But with Enda Smith finding Ciarain Murtagh with an excellent pass for a goal, Roscommon suddenly started to believe again. A few minutes later, Diarmuid Murtagh had the ball in the net with Smith to the fore in the build up again.

With Dr Hyde Park rocking, Roscommon managed the clock well and Tyrone couldn’t muster much of a response.

Their cause wasn’t helped when Cormac Munroe picked up a black card on 60 minutes. And the icing on the cake for the home side came when Ben O’Carroll found the net a break away move.

The wind, which blew directly into the graveyard end was sure to have a big impact on the game and Roscommon played with the aid of the conditions.

They hit the first two points of the day. Debutant Ben O’Carroll, who had Paudie Hampsey tracking him, sniped both of them.

Tyrone got off the mark through a Peter Harte free but the home side were in charge. And by the time Niall Daly steered over his second point on the 30 minute mark, Roscommon had opened up a 0-8 to 0-3 lead.

Still, Tyrone are nothing if not experienced. They hit the last two points of the half to cut the gap back to three points (0-8 to 0-5) at the interval though they should have been even closer after Peter Harte saw his 13m free hit the post and go wide with the last action of the half.

Tyrone were level within three minutes and looked like they’d push for home. But Roscommon believed.

Scorers – Roscommon: B O’Carroll 1-2, D Murtagh, C Murtagh 1-1 each, N Daly 0-3, C Cox 0-2 (2f), D Cregg, B Stack 0-1 each. Tyrone: K McGeary 1-1, D McCurry 0-3 (1f), D Canavan 0-2 (1f) N Morgan (f), P Harte (f), D Mulgrew, R Donnelly N Devlin, N Sludden 0-1 each.

Roscommon: C Carroll; C Hussey, C Daly, E McCormack; D Ruane, B Stack, N Daly; T O’Rourke, K Doyle; R Colan, D Cregg, C Lennon; D Murtagh, C Cox. Subs: E Smith for Lennon (43), C Murtagh for Cox, R Hughes for Ruane (both 49), D Murray for McCormack (54), D Smith for D Murtagh (60).

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, C Munroe, P Hampsey; C Quinn, P Harte, N Devlin; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; D Mulgrew, K McGeary, C Meyler; C McShane, M Donnelly, D Canavan Subs: D McCurry for McShane (HT), R Jones for M Donnelly (53), R Donnely for Mulgrew, N Sludden for McGeary (59).

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath).