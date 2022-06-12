Rory Grugan goal in first ten seconds sets tone as Armagh surge past Donegal and into SFC last eight

Rory Grugan of Armagh shoots to score his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 win over Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

When Rian O'Neill sent a 55-metre free wide deep into injury-time, it was Armagh's first wide of a second half that had been a masterclass in control, efficiency and playing to a pace that they dictated in this Clones second round qualifier.

Long before referee Brendan Cawley's final whistle they could look forward to a first All-Ireland quarter-final since 2017 but this time they are coming to Dublin with renewed energy and structure, having clearly rediscovered some of their early season zest.

O'Neill was a revelation, hitting 1-7, with four points from play, but also engineering their third goal in the second half which made sure of the win, a sublime slipped pass to Ben Crealey who in turn sent his midfielder partner Stephen Sheridan in at close range on 57 minutes to beat Shaun Patton. It was typical of their inventiveness all day.

That made it 3-13 to 0-12 , killing any vague hope of a Donegal comeback.

In truth, it was always a difficult challenge for them, having beaten Armagh earlier in the Ulster Championship and the last round of the league. Often the momentum is with the team coming through the qualifiers and Armagh's win ensured that all four provincial finalists have now lost.

The key passage was just before half-time when Armagh did a number on the Patton kick-out and hit 1-3 off it to turn this game around. Patton was also black-carded in the build up to the penalty, exacerbating the damage.

The loss may bring to an end Declan Bonner's five-year reign as Donegal manager, so poor was this performance.

Having beaten Tyrone seven days earlier, Armagh now look formidable opposition. When they focus on football they can be creative and instinctive and here O'Neill showed great leadership, sitting back at the end to make a couple of crucial interjections in his own goalmouth.

Around him Jarlath Og Burns showed a great engine to pick off three points getting forwards while Greg McCabe and Aaron McKay defended furiously.

All over the pitch they just had more energy and particularly movement in attack.

Aidan Forker also had the measure of Michael Murphy in their one-to-one battle, Murphy struggling to make his presence on the ball felt.

There was so much drama in that first half. Right from the throw in, O'Neill gathered, took a breath to steady for a free and then aimed long to Rory Grugan who got a step off Caolan Ward and planted a stinging shot past Shaun Patton just ten seconds in, matching the swiftness of Jack O'Connor's goal for Meath earlier in the championship against Wicklow.

For a Donegal side still fragile from their extra-time Ulster final defeat two weeks earlier, a poor start had been compounded badly.

But their response was impressive as they hit the next six points unanswered and largely controlled the game.

There was a more direct approach taken too after the criticism of their pedestrian nature against Derry.

For their equalising point on six minutes Shane O'Donnell floated a ball across to Patrick McBrearty having taken from Peadar Mogan who was in receipt of Patton's kick-out. Three kicks to engineer a free which Murphy converted.

Murphy was having some early success inside, winning a free off Forker and was also helping to put pressure on an Ethan Rafferty kick-out for a point from play.

But gradually Armagh worked their way into it and it was the Patton kick-out that came under pressure, four-in-a-row that cost them that 1-3 and a black card in the closing 10 minutes.

The goal was a disaster for Donegal, Brendan McCole spilling another short kick-out in 27 minutes which Andrew Murnin nipped in to gather and put Grugan away. From there Grugan centred to Aidan Nugent who was bundled to the ground by the Donegal goalkeeper when the goal threat looked to be covered as Nugent had his back to goal.

But the referee made the right call and O'Neill slotted the resultant penalty with Caolan McGonagle stepping into goal.

Donegal then had to make a substitution, bringing in reserve goalkeeper Michael Lynch and taking out Patrick McBrearty as a sacrifice. A strange choice.

In all Armagh hit 1-6 without reply through that period to establish firm control and by half-time a 2-8 to 0-10 lead looked a comfortable one.

Scorers:

Armagh: R O'Neill 1-7 (1-0 pen, 2fs, 1 45), R Grugan 1-3 (0-1f), S Sheridan 1-0, J Og Burns 0-3, C Turbitt 0-2, S Campbell, J Duffy 0-1 each

Donegal: M Murphy 0-6 (5fs) S O'Donnell 0-4 J McGee, P McBrearty, C Thompson, R McHugh, A Doherty, N O'Donnell all 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

ARMAGH – E Rafferty; J Morgan, S Forker, A McKay; C O'Neill, G McCabe, J Og Burns; S Sheridan, B Crealey; R Grugan, S Campbell, J Duffy; A Nugent, R O'Neill, A Murnin.

Subs - C Turbitt for Murnin (57), J Hall for Sheridan (64), M Shields for Nugent (66), C Higgins for Duffy (70), J Kieran for C O'Neill (73)

DONEGAL – S Patton; C Ward, B McCole, E Ban Gallagher; R McHugh, C McGonagle, O McFadden Ferry; J McGee, M Langan; C Thompson, P Mogan, A Doherty; P McBrearty, M Murphy, S O'Donnell.

Subs – M Lynch for McBrearty BC (29), McBrearty for Lynch (36), J Brennan for Thompson (46), C O'Donnell for Ward (58), N O'Donnell for Langan (64), J McKelvey for McHugh (64)

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)