Rory Gallagher has stepped down as Fermanagh manager after two seasons at the helm.

Rory Gallagher has stepped down as Fermanagh manager after two seasons at the helm.

Rory Gallagher steps down as Fermanagh manager after two seasons in charge

Gallagher returned to take charge of his native county ahead of the 2018 campaign after three seasons managing Donegal. He guided the county to an Ulster final in his first season in charge, as well as promotion to Division Two.

In 2019, Fermanagh finished third in Division Two, just shy of promotion, but had a disappointing championship, losing to Donegal in Ulster before going down to Monaghan in their first qualifier match.

Fermanagh released a statement today confirming that Gallagher has opted to step down.

"We have been notified today by Rory Gallagher that he is stepping down from the position of Fermanagh Senior Team Manager.

"Fermanagh County Committee would like to thank Rory and his entire backroom team for all their hard work and commitment over the last two years.

"We acknowledge the progress made in respect of their work with the county team having reached the Ulster final in 2018 and gaining promotion to NFL Division 2 in the same year, a status which was maintained in 2019.

"We wish Rory and all members of his backroom team every success for the future."

GAA Newsletter

Gallagher previously served for three seasons as a selector under Jim McGuinness with Donegal, with the county winning an All-Ireland title in 2012.

Online Editors