Rory Gallagher silences his critics with the loudest voice in Ballybofey

Conan Doherty

Derry manager Rory Gallagher and Michael Murphy of Donegal following the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final at Páirc MacCumhaill in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

43 minutes had passed in Ballybofey and it was clear to everyone now that Derry hadn't come down the road to roll over.

Shaun Patton had the ball on his tee and the Derry press was as high up as their tails were as Rory Gallagher barked every white and red jersey right into the bodies of their opponents. The Donegal 'keeper had no handy options so he tried to pick out a run to the wing like he can do better than most, only this time he overcooked it. The ball went flying out between the two dugouts and Rory Gallagher came flying by the cameras. Like most of Sunday afternoon, you heard him before you saw him.

"Yaaaaaaaaassss! Come on!"

