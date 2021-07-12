43 minutes had passed in Ballybofey and it was clear to everyone now that Derry hadn't come down the road to roll over.

Shaun Patton had the ball on his tee and the Derry press was as high up as their tails were as Rory Gallagher barked every white and red jersey right into the bodies of their opponents. The Donegal 'keeper had no handy options so he tried to pick out a run to the wing like he can do better than most, only this time he overcooked it. The ball went flying out between the two dugouts and Rory Gallagher came flying by the cameras. Like most of Sunday afternoon, you heard him before you saw him.

"Yaaaaaaaaassss! Come on!"

The only way he could've been more Derry in that moment was if he had parked on the same side of the pitch with the car door open blaring the horn.

In 2017, during what would be Rory Gallagher's last Ulster championship game in charge of Donegal, he was taking abuse from the Tyrone supporters in the Clones Stand. He was growing more frustrated and more animated on the sideline as his team fell to a nine-point drubbing and, if you've ever had the misfortune of being around Tyrone people as they're slaying your county, you'd know they don't find it as much fun to keep their thoughts to themselves in those moments.

So they took great pleasure in shouting down towards the Donegal dugout as the far side of the stadium played out the traumatising soundtrack that accompanies most Tyrone slaughters, a cheer for every pass as the clock ticks by slowly and the scoreboard says the damage is already done.

"Maxi! Maxi!" The Tyrone fans were impersonating Gallagher as he shouted for one of his backroom team, Maxi Curran. "Do as you're told, Maxi! Hurry up, Maxi!"

One time, Gallagher seemed to think about turning around but probably decided it was best not to as that only cranked up the volume and boldness to another level.

Everyone knows not to look a victorious Tyrone herd directly in the eyes.

On Sunday, only a few hundred souls were allowed to enjoy the game of the championship in person but, Jesus, you have to wonder if any more of them would've been heard over Gallagher anyway.

Sometimes, it's very easy for GAA people to criticise a loud coach making himself heard all the way through a game. And, listen, sometimes it is too much and it is ultimately a bit pointless when the work is already done but there were very few things Gallagher was roaring that somehow didn't help his team when they were being bellowed across the Donegal sky.

"Shane, move it," was one firm and concise instruction he issued to his star man McGuigan in the first half as Derry came up the pitch with the ball and the Slaughtneil forward was being picked up easily inside. He didn't need reminding again.

As big Ciaran McFaul came forward in the same half and was met by a tackler, two simple words came from Gallagher - "run him, run him." They're not words of overcoaching and they're not words of an overbearing manager panicking on the touchline. They're words of liberation, actually forcing a player to back himself and be brave in possession.

"Get to work, Emmett. Gareth, get a move on." Gallagher's instructions might've been sharp and frequent, but what they did was ensure that a group of players, who were obviously well able to compete, stayed competing in every passage of play. What they did was set a tone - they literally set the tone of Mac Cumhaill Park because they moved loudest around across the pitch, but they marked down Gallagher's expectation that, no, Derry weren't here to roll over. They had come to town to ambush Donegal.

That's why the rattling of Donegal became 70 minutes of dangling their neighbours off the ledge but the reality is that it takes even more than that to dispense of a side with the quality to replace Michael Murphy with Jamie Brennan. It's hard to keep them at bay all day when Michael Langan is eventually going to come good and Niall O'Donnell and Caolan McGonagle are going to nail big plays under big pressure. And it's hard when 70 minutes of snuffing Patrick McBrearty out still isn't enough.

As he cut back from the sideline to get a look at the posts off his left from a mad distance with a mad angle, Gallagher didn't think it was so mad for McBrearty but his cries of "get out to him" were in vain. Donegal had come through the sort of battle that can often propel deep championship runs. They got away with it at times, they were at the pin of their collar on occasion, but they dug out responses, they held firm and they produced match-winning moments when it came down the stretch. Championship football is about surviving and advancing - there's nothing else to it. And Declan Bonner knew this one wouldn't be easy.

Before the game, Pat Spillane was ready to dismiss all the genuinely exciting progress Derry have made because his notes seemed to boil down to two things: Donegal were a Division One team and Derry were a Division Three team.

Maybe the Leitrim-Mayo game had drained the enthusiasm out of him but that doesn't seem to take much for RTÉ pundits these days and there was certainly no logic behind him assuming Rory Gallagher would resort to ultra defensive football. Well, no logic other than someone who just hasn't been watching Derry and everything that has made them so good. Most of which is their strong one-on-one defending and their unbelievably improved conditioning which has given them the ability to defend in numbers if they have to and still play an adventurous brand of football going back in the other direction.

That's why they were so effective at stopping Donegal's runners and their looping off the shoulder runs - for the most part - and it's why they created more goal chances than they could have dreamed of.

Joe Brolly recently hit Oisin McConville with a comeback on the BBC's GAA Social podcast, the sort that only Joe Brolly could muster - one you can't argue with, one you can't catch him out because of, and one which, on the face of it, makes all the sense in the world. "Am I not allowed to change my mind?"

Rory Gallagher's Fermanagh team played a primarily defensive brand of football. That day against Tyrone in 2017, his Donegal team's biggest crime was trying to bring the game to Tyrone too much and walked right into their trap. The defensive tag never left him at Donegal though but, in the words of Mr Brolly, is he not allowed to change?

Derry stormed through Division Three this year and more than a few times they stormed through the Donegal defence on Sunday. If one of those chances had resulted in the net bulging, we might not be talking about just a moral victory now.

It doesn't matter to Donegal, they did what they had to do. Survive and advance. And it sure as hell won't be any consolation to Rory Gallagher whose only plan for that game was to come away from Donegal with a win.

His voice and all its intent might still be echoing around the stadium or maybe it was eventually drowned out by the celebrations of Declan Bonner and his staff as they embraced so purely at full time.

One thing's for sure though, there was no-one laughing to be heard at Rory Gallagher's direction. No teasing. No taunting. No-one's laughing now.

Then again, there were no Tyrone people in the vicinity.