Rory Gallagher hysterically celebrated Derry’s expected win with a lack of humility that we expect

Monaghan's Conor McManus celebrates at the final whistle after his side's Ulster SFC quarter-final win over Tyrone. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Dick Clerkin

My earliest Ulster Championship memory is from when I was six years old, perched on my father’s shoulders, watching Nudie Hughes run Tyrone ragged in the 1988 Ulster final in Clones.