Rory Gallagher gets three-year extension to stay on as Derry football boss

Rory Gallagher will remain in charge of the Derry senior footballers until 2025.

Gallagher has reached agreement with Derry county board to extend his term by a further three years.

Originally in place for three years when he was appointed in 2019, Derry have opted to take a longer term view after the progress of the last 12 months that saw the county promoted to Division Two with an impressive Division Three campaign.

They subsequently ran Donegal to a point in an Ulster quarter-final and with the county's minor team winning an All-Ireland minor title in July, Gallagher will now have an opportunity to integrate some of those players later in his term.

Gallagher has been involved in inter-county management since 2011 (with the exception of 2014), first as assistant in Donegal to Jim McGuinness, then as manager of Donegal for three years before taking over his native Fermanagh for two years.