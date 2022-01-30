Rory Beggan left to rue late decision as Monaghan and Tyrone share the spoils

Perhaps we should have seen this coming. When the sides met in Croke Park in the Ulster final last year, there was just a point between the teams at the finish. When they last played in the league, it finished level. So a share of the spoils was on the cards.

However, it is Monaghan who will feel like they left this behind them. With conditions deteriorating significantly in the second half, they had a gale at their backs but they spurned chance after chance to take the lead. And at the end, with Rory Beggan presented with a 46m free, a chip shot for him, the Monaghan stopper went short to Conor Boyle who dropped his effort short. Monaghan had let Tyrone off the hook.

After a slow start to the game, the second half had been absorbing. At one stage, Beggan put them in the lead with a calmly taken point from play, only for his opposite number Niall Morgan to tie things up from a free.

Monaghan looked in a good place to kick on but even with the dismissal of Kieran McGeary late in normal time, Seamus McEnaney’s side couldn’t prise the door open.

The first half was exactly the type of game that gaelic football produces so often these days with both teams opting for a ‘security first’ outlook. While in attack, risk in possession was avoided in favour of recycling and retention. Such is the way of high-level games. It didn’t make for an entertaining opening.

Tyrone, starting with ten of the team that began last year’s All-Ireland final, had the better of things early on and opened up a 0-5 to 0-2 lead with Peter Harte and Nathan Donnelly landing nice points. With Darren Hughes providing smart cover in defence, Monaghan never fell too far out of sight but will feel they should have converted at least one of their two clear goal chances.

Ryan McAnespie saw his effort deflected onto the post and out to safety while Gary Mohan’s flick just wasn’t enough to steer Niall Kearns’ pass inside the post. They weren’t the only chances Monaghan wasted with Jack McCarron uncharacteristically spurning a number of point chances.

Read More

As half time approached, temperatures rose and Darren McCurry picked up a yellow but Niall Sludden steered over the last of the half to give the home side a 0-6 to 0-4 lead at the interval.

Tyrone went three clear early in the second half but in the end, it was Monaghan who will fell they should have gotten more.

SCORERS – Monaghan: R Beggan 0-3 (2f), M Bannigan (1f), S Carey, C McCarthy, K Duffy, C McManus (1f) 0-1 each.

Tyrone: C McShane (2f), N Sludden 0-2 each, D McCurry (1f), N Morgan (1f), P Harte, L Rafferty, N Donnelly 0-1 each

Monaghan: R Beggan; R McAnespie, C Boyle, R Wylie; K Duffy, D Ward, D Hughes; G Mohan, N Kearns; C McCarthy, M Bannigan, S Carey; A Mulligan, J McCarron, A Woods SUBS: K Lavelle for Kearns (HT), K O’Connell for Mulligan (47), D Garland for McCarron, C McManus for Mohan (both 55),

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, P Hampsey, L Rafferty; C Meyler, F Burns, P Harte; C Kilpatrick, N Donnelly; K McGeary, R Donnelly, N Sludden; D McCurry, C Shields, C McShane SUBS: B Kennedy for R Donnelly, D Canavan for Shields (both 48), M Donnelly for McCurry (62), P Donaghy for McShane (66),

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)