Ronan O’Neill: Tyrone can overcome player exodus and poor form to keep Sam Maguire

Former Tyrone footballer Ronan O’Neill has poured cold water on the theory that the recent exodus of players from the Red Hand squad was triggered by disenchantment concerning game time.

O’Neill, who brought the curtain down on his ten-year career at inter-county level last year, is adamant that players left “for their own personal reasons”.

“I want to get the point across that I actually retired from county football,” reveals O’Neill. “There was no discontent. For my part, I felt that having given ten years of my life to Tyrone, this was long enough.

“I’m building a house and getting married at the end of this year. Life goes on and you have to be prepared to move on with things.”

As Tyrone prepare to begin the defence of their Ulster and All-Ireland titles against Fermanagh on Saturday, the departures of Tiernan McCann, Mark Bradley, Lee Brennan, Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael Cassidy and Paul Donaghy, along with O’Neill, are still a topic of debate, but O’Neill is adamant that everyone is focused on the future.

“I was very friendly with all the boys that left and they all had their different reasons for moving on. The fact Tyrone did not do so well in the league has been attributed in some quarters to these boys having been missing, but there is still a core of really, really good players within this Tyrone squad.”

“The majority of the players who are still there were involved in the All-Ireland final success last year. I think the players who stepped away for their own good reasons were made a bit of a scapegoat for Tyrone’s league form. I believe each player’s reason in this context should be respected.

“These players have their own lives to lead and the decisions they made were only arrived at after a lot of thought. The openings are there for others to show that they can come on board and help to plug gaps – every management needs a strong squad.”

O’Neill is quick to stress that he bears no ill-feeling toward the previous management.

“Immediately after the All-Ireland win over Mayo, I texted both Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin to congratulate them on what I felt was their input into the team’s success,” recalls O’Neill, “Of course, Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher did much to plot the actual success, but the previous management also deserved credit for their input, to my mind.”

While the Red Hands found it difficult to gain momentum in the league, O’Neill is convinced that having beaten Mayo and Kerry in their last two matches, the team can make an impact in this year’s All-Ireland Championship.

“I honestly think it will take a serious team to beat Tyrone. I know that even in Ulster there are maybe about five teams that can justifiably fancy their chances of winning the provincial title, but even so, I still think it will take a lot to stop Tyrone from reaching the All-Ireland semi-finals at the very least,” asserts O’Neill.

“I know much has been made of the players who have left the squad, but then you have to look at lads like Peter Harte and Mattie Donnelly, who have been there for a decade and still have another few years of service to give in my opinion.”

“I think those two wins at the tail end of the league have helped to set Tyrone up for the championship. We all know that championship football is different to league fare, and obviously, the management will want to be getting the best out of the players they have at their disposal.”