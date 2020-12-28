Ronan McCarthy reappointed as Cork football manager on new two-year term

Ronan McCarthy is staying on as Cork football manager after agreeing a two-year extension. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ronan McCarthy has been reappointed as the manager of the Cork football team on a fresh two-year term.

McCarthy has been in charge of the Cork team for three seasons, leading them to round four of the qualifiers in 2018 before guiding the Rebels to the Super 8s in 2019.

Cork began their 2020 championship with a seismic upset against Kerry, before losing to Tipperary in the Munster final. McCarthy has added John Hayes (Carbery Rangers) and Bobbie O’Dwyer (Macroom) to his backroom team as selectors, while former Kildare manager Cian O'Neill is remaining as coach.

Gary O'Halloran has departed as selector due to family reasons.

Speaking about the reappointment, Chairperson of Cork County Committee Marc Sheehan said:

"As we all hope for a return to the top table of Senior Inter-county football in the near future, on behalf of the board I wish to again recognise the incredible contribution of all involved, in particular Ronan, ahead of what we hope will be a productive two years."

Online Editors