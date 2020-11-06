| 4.8°C Dublin

Ronan Buckley in line for championship debut as Kerry name team for Cork clash

Ronan Buckley (right) has been named in Kerry's starting team to take on Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Ronan Buckley (right) has been named in Kerry's starting team to take on Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

KERRY boss Peter Keane has kept change to a minimum for Sunday’s Munster SFC semi-final against Cork – but that makes for some high-profile omissions in the Kingdom’s attack.

Keane has rewarded 14 of the 15 players who started Kerry’s final Allianz League outing against Donegal, a victory that clinched the Division One title. The only change sees Stephen O’Brien, who came off the bench in Tralee a fortnight ago, now displacing Micheál Burns from the start.

All told, ten of Kerry’s All-Ireland final replay team from last year make the starting grid. The promoted quintet are the fit-again Peter Crowley and Gavin White in the half-back line, and attacking trio Ronan Buckley, Tony Brosnan and Dara Moynihan (who featured as a late sub in that Dublin defeat 14 months ago).

Buckley, a recent county champion with East Kerry, is poised to make his championship debut, having broken through at wing-forward when the league resumed last month.

It’s also a huge chance for the in-form Brosnan to stake a claim for longer-term residency up front, four years after making his championship bow as a sub against Clare in the 2016 All-Ireland quarter-final.

The Dr Crokes sharpshooter was Man of the Match against Donegal with a six-point haul and now retains the No 13 jersey, with no place yet for either Paul Geaney or James O’Donoghue in the inside line.

KERRY (SFC v Cork): S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, P Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O’Connor; S O’Brien, S O’Shea, R Buckley; T Brosnan, D Clifford, D Moynihan.

