Ronaldo back at Old Trafford and Tyrone intensity rapping on the door of Kerry minds – it was 2008 all over again

Roy Curtis

Tyrone's Cathal McShane celebrates a score

Tyrone's Cathal McShane celebrates a score

CATHAL McSHANE raised his team from their Covid sickbed on a wild and momentous afternoon when Tyrone declined all instructions to quarantine from wonderland.

A second semi-final aristocratic beheading in as many weeks – this one after an epic battle that required extra-time to deliver its supreme court verdict – carried the Red Hand to a dreamland kingdom.

McShane, Darren ­McCurry and Conor McKenna gave a firework ­display of Tyrone’s ­potential as Kerry, once their mighty talisman David Clifford was lost to injury, sagged like a condemned tenement.

Two and half months after losing by 16 points in the Allianz League semi-finals to Kerry in Killarney, Tyrone celebrated a truly incredible transformation in Croke Park yesterday to reach their first All-Ireland final against the most prohibitive odds. In the final seconds, Tommy Walsh had the ball in his hand but under fierce pressure from Ronan McNamee he shot to the left of the goal and the ball went dead. David Coldrick was about to blow his whistle at the end of an extraordinary day.

