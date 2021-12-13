On Saturday in Dr Hyde Park, the referee for the Connacht club SFC semi-final Jerome Henry was bumped and jostled by Mountbellew-Moylough players as he blew full-time to confirm their one-point defeat to Pádraig Pearses.

The Mountbellew-Moylough players were incensed at some of Henry’s decisions near the end, particularly an apparent failure to award a mark to Barry McHugh from Michael Daly’s delivery that his inside forward had gathered, before falling to the ground and raising his hand to indicate he wished to have his free kick at goal.

Technically McHugh appeared to do everything right, getting his hand up to signal the mark when gravity allowed it. Henry was possibly unsighted, didn’t allow for the mark and thus denied the Galway champions what was probably an opportunity to win the match before Pearses did just that at the other end. By any stretch it looked a bad call but deserving of what happened subsequently? Nothing ever is.

Of course, Henry’s judgement is called into question and the inevitable trail of suggestions followed that he should be dropped, just like any player would be, or even moved on like a manager might be after a series of poor results. Like there is a steady stream of replacements ready to step up!

Or that the GAA should be investing in more training courses to improve the standard of officials. As if that’s not happening already. Human error, bad judgement happens. At times in a fog of confusion, referees will get things scrambled and fail to spot what is clear to most others around.

But should we be surprised that mistakes like this, even what seems obvious, happen when the burden of what a referee must weigh up increases layer by layer, year by year. There is simply too much to compute and process.

Since the black card’s introduction for football at the start of the 2014 season the playing rule changes have come thick and fast. A referee must be able to calculate lines of demarcation on the field for three different scenarios – for a kick-out and whether a mark has been taken between the two ’45s, for an advanced mark and whether the source of the kick has been from behind the 45-metre line and for a cynical foul that has denied a goalscoring opportunity, resulting in a penalty that has been inside the ‘D’ or the 20-metre line and, if Congress approves, another addition that excludes a foul that happens as a ‘rule of thumb’ “not within 25 metres infield of each sideline”. Try gauging that one without the guardrails of chalked lines on the ground!

Overall, a referee has up to 110 considerations to make, based on what’s in the Official Guides part one and two. It’s time to simplify that workload, starting with the removal of the advanced mark. It hasn’t taken off like what was envisaged for it, unlike the kick-out mark which has been seamless and has largely eliminated unseemly scrums where the catcher’s timing and ability is undone by numbers.

Yes, it has encouraged more kickpassing and it has created more direct man-marking which has opened space elsewhere. But it produces too many ‘cheap’ scores, lateral kicks across the 45-metre line, and doesn’t do enough to offset the additional calculations that a ref must make, from the 20-metre length of the pass to the source of the kick on the right side of the 45-metre line to the clear indicative hand signal.

For good measure, some uniformity with a square ball would also help. Right now a player can be in the square to receive or punch a ball once the ball is struck by the distributor. But from a placed ball, free, ’45 or sideline, the ball must be in the square before the player. That distinction surely isn’t needed.

Meanwhile the abuse continues and so does the references in annual reports to various convention. In her report to last night’s Donegal convention the county’s referees co-ordinator Michelle Bennett said it saddened her that “not only do referees receive abuse coming off the field of play but they can now also be awakened as they sleep at night by some social media surfers who, having lost a game, decide to vent their anger/have a laugh as they make their way home from the pub, nightclub or the late night party”. She also reports a loss of eight referees from 72 they had with at the start of the year.

The Dublin juvenile secretary Damian Murphy, in his annual report, provided a list of crude comments aimed at some of their referees, suggesting “there is a culture within the GAA that seems to find it acceptable to abuse referees.

“I had a conversation a while back talking to somebody about an individual who was reported for abuse towards a referee,” he writes. “The person pointed out to me that the same individual attends rugby games with his children and there isn’t a peep from him on the sideline.”