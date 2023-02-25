Rock and Costello break Clare hearts to maintain Dublin’s promotion challenge at Croke Park

Dermot Coughlan of Clare in action against Cormac Costello of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 2 clash at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by John Sheridan/Sportsfile

It’s a long, long way from Clare to here. Croke Park. Under the lights. Facing the Dubs. In their home from home. And Clare playing the game of their lives.

They didn’t deserve to lose. They should have got a draw. At least. They came within a breath of it.

Dublin got there in the end. A fisted point from Cormac Costello. After a thrilling, throbbing tussle.

“I feel sorry for Clare. That’s the second week in a row,” said a gent as he left the stadium.

It was a raw, dry night. Hats and gloves the order of the day. But perfect for football. A loyal, expectant crowd up on the Hill. Looking on as the Blues Brothers moved the ball sweetly across the turf.

James McCarthy was striding through the traffic. He struck a peach of a point into the Hill in the first half. “Isn’t he a great old soldier,” came a voice in the audience. Great young soldier, more like.

They looked happy and assured in their work in the opening chapters. And they, eventually, achieved their fourth successive win in Division 2 of the Allianz National Football League.

But Clare had much to be happy about at the break as they led by 1-8 to 0-8. They certainly deserved the lead.

The goal came just before the interval. It was Gavin Cooney who pounced and arrowed a shot low to the right corner.

It was one of the many memorable moments from the Banner. Earlier, Cooney landed a nugget. Dermot Coughlan floated over the first score of the contest.

And Emmett McMahon added a beauty. He sold a dummy before lofting over a delicious left-footer.

The Dubs had plenty of the ball. And they almost had a goal in the 19th minute. Con O’Callaghan gained a yard of freedom but he was denied by a fine save from Stephen Ryan.

The highly-respected Clare manager, Colm Collins, patrolled the side-line in front of the Hogan Stand. His tenth year in the job. And much to be pleased about.

Nobody told him it was going to be easy. And he wouldn’t have believed them anyway. Especially this season in such a very competitive division.

It was Clare’s fourth defeat from four. They lost two games by a point. Dublin only beat Cork by two points last week. And the Dubs only got past Kildare by a point.

As Dublin County Board Chairman, Mick Seavers, noted in the match programme, “Clare lost out in Ennis to Kildare with the last kick of the game.”

The programme also contained a memory from the late, great Seán Óg Ó Ceallacháin, recalling his days playing in Cumann na mBunscol.

“I have such happy memories of such times, and we owe a huge debt to all the teachers for the way they promoted the games.”

Seán Óg’s broadcasting career saw him enter the Guinness Book of Records. He would have enjoyed this duel. The Banner boss has his own record – the longest serving football manager with the same county.

It’s been 30 years since Clare were in Division 1. Dublin, in contrast, looked like a side that just stepped out of the Boardroom to take a call.

The city express is sprinting back to Broadway. Striving to ensure automatic promotion.

Making sure that happens is Dessie Farrell, playing the role of the juggler in these early weeks of the season. Giving young players game-time, alongside those who know the road so well.

This was their hardest test of the campaign. They showed all their experience as they poured forward in the second half as they chased a six-point deficit.

But they scored six successive points on the bounce to level the tie with a Dean Rock 45 on 69 minutes. At last, at long last, the Hill found its voice: “Come on you Boys in Blue.

There were four minutes of additional time. And there was Costello at the end of it to break Clare hearts.

Collins led Clare up from Division 4. They have stayed in Division 2 since 2017. Quite a feat in a county where the small ball makes the big news.

It was a little different back in 1992. Clare, under John Maughan, reached the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final against Paddy Cullen’s Dubs.

Dessie Farrell was playing on that August afternoon. But they’ll now be talking about this display. They left everything out there. And they’ll be filling the pages of the Champion.

Next Saturday, Dublin travel to Derry, while on Sunday, Clare host Cork. Every crumb counts. Especially this season.

Scorers – Dublin: D Rock 0-8 (5f, 1 45); C Costello, L Gannon, J McCarthy, B Fenton, C Kilkenny, S Lowry, C O’Callaghan, R Basquel 0-1 each. Clare: G Cooney 1-2, E McMahon (1f), E Cleary (1-f) 0-4 each; D Coughlan, P Collins 0-1 each.

Dublin: D O’Hanlon; D Newcombe, S MacMahon, L Gannon; J McCarthy, J Small, C Murphy; B Fenton, T Lahiff; C Kilkenny, R McGarry, D Byrne; S Lowry, D Rock, C O’Callaghan. Subs: N Scully for Lowry (ht); C Costello for McGarry (ht); J McCaffrey for Lahiff (44); R Basquel for Gannon (50); E Murchan for Murphy (60).

Clare: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, R Lannigan; C O’Dea, P Lillis, A Sweeney; C Russell, D Bohannon; J Malone, E Cleary, D Coughlan; G Cooney, E McMahon, P Collins. Subs: A Griffin for Collins (ht); B Rouine for Russell (66); K Sexton for Griffin (69).

Ref: P Faloon (Down).