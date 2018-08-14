Rochford set to stay on as Mayo manager

Stephen Rochford looks set to stay on as Mayo football manager for at least another year.

Rochford has not publicly confirmed that he will see out any part of the two years he has left of his current agreement with the Mayo county board.

But it's understood he has told the board and the Mayo players of his intention to remain in place.

Reports yesterday suggested that if there was a vacancy the former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness could be approached to fill the role.

But McGuinness is intent on furthering his soccer coaching career and is still based in Glasgow.

Rochford is looking to replace three of his backroom team who have left in recent weeks, Donie Buckley, Tony McEntee and Peter Burke.

Rochford was given a two-year extension, on top of the year he already had to serve on his initial three-year agreement, at the end of last year.

Meanwhile, Mayo U-20 player Jordan Flynn, who pushed referee Niall Cullen after being red-carded in the recent All-Ireland U-20 final defeat to Kildare, has accepted an 18-week suspension for the incident.

After Cullen issued Flynn with the red card for a different incident the player reacted angrily, pushing the Fermanagh official with sufficient force for him to briefly lose his balance.

The GAA's Central Competitions Controls Committee determined that the incident merited more than the three-month minimum for minor physical interference and the proposed suspension has been accepted.

Indo Sport